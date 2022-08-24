Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 receives a fresh price cut on Amazon ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Apple is all set to launch the new iPhone 14 series next month and ahead of the September event, e-commerce platform, Amazon, is offering huge discounts on purchase of Apple iPhone 13 as well as iPhone 12. The original price of the Apple iPhone 13 128 GB variant is Rs 70,900; however, with a discount of 13 percent, it is currently priced on Amazon at Rs 69,900. Furthermore, the company is also offering up to Rs 24,400 in exchange for an old device. Also Read - Apple iPad users, you will have wait for a long time to get iPadOS 16 update

On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 12 64 GB is also priced at Rs 53,999 as the company is offering a discount of 18 percent on the original selling price of Rs 65,900. The company is also offering up to Rs 24,400 in exchange for an old device. For those who are unaware, iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2532×1170 pixel resolution, 460ppi pixel density, and HDR support. The device is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset paired with a 2,815mAh battery that supports up to 20W fast charging. The iPhone 12 packs 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Also Read - Should you buy iPhone 13 right now or wait for iPhone 14?

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display and it gets power from an A15 Bionic chipset. It houses 12 megapixel wide angle and 12 megapixel ultra wide angle lenses on the back and on the front, it has a 12 megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Also Read - Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India: Report

Apple is expected to announce a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant is planning to increase the prices of iPhone 14 Pro models compared to iPhone 13 Pro models.

In the United States, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. The upcoming Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro could start at $1,099, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max could start at $1,199. However, the exact price increase for the Pro models remains to be seen.

