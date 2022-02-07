comscore Check out deals on Apple iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 11 available on Amazon
News

Apple iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 11 can now be purchased at Rs 48,000, Rs 31,000 respectively: Check details

Deals

Launched at Rs 69,990, iPhone 13 mini can now be purchased at just Rs 48,000 on Amazon. Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards and SBI Credit cards.

iPhone 13 series

If you think the latest iPhone 13 lineup is still out of your budget, you might want to check out this new deal on an iPhone model. Launched at Rs 69,990, iPhone 13 mini can now be purchased at just Rs 48,000 on Amazon. Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards and SBI Credit cards. As for exchange offers, buyers can get up to Rs 15,900 off in exchange for their old phones. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 mini available at an effective price of Rs 50,050 on Flipkart today

Apple iPhone 13 Mini is available in Black, Blue, Pink, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), and White colour options. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report

There have been a lot of offers and deals available on iPhones lately. Apple iPhone 11 is also available at an effective price of just Rs 31,000. Customers can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on the purchase of the Apple iPhone 11 via the Kodak Bank and ICICI Bank cards and SBI Bank credit cards. There’s also an exchange offer where buyers can get up to Rs 15,000 off in exchange for their own phone. Do note, that this price differs from model to model and their condition. Also Read - iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini on massive discount on Amazon, Flipkart

iPhone 13 Mini features, specifications

iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Retina display with 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution. As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 13 range comes with satellite communications capability. Although, the feature is restricted to select markets. For the uninitiated, the feature basically allows transmitting short emergency texts, and SOS distress signals.

The iPhone is powered by Apple’s custom A15 Bionic chip that is cited to boost performance, and bring improved battery life. As far as the cameras are concerned, the iPhone 13 Mini gets a dual camera setup with larger apertures. The phone sports a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The ultra-wide lens has autofocus, which is first in the iPhone lineup. For selfies, the small notch on the phone houses a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The iPhone 13 Mini runs on iOS 15 and packs 64GB of inbuilt storage. The phone promises better battery backup courtesy of the new chipset.

Apple iPhone 11 features, specifications

Apple iPhone 11 sports a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. It is powered by the company’s own A13 Bionic SoC. The device comes with 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage. It runs the company’s own iOS 14.4.2 operating system. The device comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and is backed by a 3,110mAh battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12-megapixel wide angle primary sensor paired with another 12-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor. On the front, it sports a 12-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2022 9:35 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 7, 2022 10:16 AM IST

