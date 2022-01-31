Flipkart is currently giving several offers on Apple iPhone 13 mini that was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 69,900. Byers can get the iPhone at a discounted price and additionally save more via the bank offer and exchange offer. Notably, iPhone 13 mini is currently available at Rs 66,900, down from Rs 69,900. In addition to the Rs 3,000 discount, buyers can get up to Rs 1,000 off on Citi Bank cards. The credit cardholders will get an additional Rs 500 off. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report

In terms of the Flipkart exchange offer, it will give up to Rs 15,850 off on exchange. All in all, customers will be able to purchase the iPhone 13 mini at just Rs 50,050. Notably, this offer will end today as the Flipkart Electronics sale is coming to an end tonight at midnight. Also Read - iPhone 13 available at Rs 69,900, iPhone 13 mini at Rs 60,400: How to get the deal

iPhone 13 Mini features, specifications

iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Retina display with 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution. As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 13 range comes with satellite communications capability. Although the feature is restricted to select markets. For the uninitiated, the feature basically allows transmitting short emergency texts, and SOS distress signals. Also Read - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro Max available with approx Rs 20,000 discount: How to avail the deal

Moving on, the new iPhone is powered by Apple’s custom A15 Bionic chip that is cited to boost performance, and bring improved battery life. As far as the cameras are concerned, the iPhone 13 Mini gets a dual camera setup with larger apertures. The phone sports a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The ultra-wide lens has autofocus, which is first in the iPhone lineup. For selfies, the small notch on the phone houses a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The iPhone 13 Mini runs on iOS 15 and packs 64GB of inbuilt storage. The phone promises better battery backup courtesy of the new chipset.

Connectivity options on the iPhone 13 Mini include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-SIM support, GPS, NFC, Lightning port, 3G, and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor. Last but not the least, the new Apple iPhone 13 Mini will be available in Black, Blue, Pink, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), and White colour options.