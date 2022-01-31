comscore Apple iPhone 13 mini can be purchased at Rs 50,050, down from Rs 69,900 on Flipkart
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Apple iPhone 13 mini is available at a discount of Rs 15,850 on Flipkart: Know details
News

Apple iPhone 13 mini is available at a discount of Rs 15,850 on Flipkart: Know details

Deals

All in all, customers will be able to purchase the iPhone 13 mini at just Rs 50,050. Notably, this offer will end today as the Flipkart Electronics sale is coming to an end tonight at midnight.

iphone-13-mini (1)

Flipkart is currently giving several offers on Apple iPhone 13 mini that was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 69,900. Byers can get the iPhone at a discounted price and additionally save more via the bank offer and exchange offer. Notably, iPhone 13 mini is currently available at Rs 66,900, down from Rs 69,900. In addition to the Rs 3,000 discount, buyers can get up to Rs 1,000 off on Citi Bank cards. The credit cardholders will get an additional Rs 500 off. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report

In terms of the Flipkart exchange offer, it will give up to Rs 15,850 off on exchange. All in all, customers will be able to purchase the iPhone 13 mini at just Rs 50,050. Notably, this offer will end today as the Flipkart Electronics sale is coming to an end tonight at midnight. Also Read - iPhone 13 available at Rs 69,900, iPhone 13 mini at Rs 60,400: How to get the deal

iPhone 13 Mini features, specifications

iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Retina display with 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution. As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 13 range comes with satellite communications capability. Although the feature is restricted to select markets. For the uninitiated, the feature basically allows transmitting short emergency texts, and SOS distress signals. Also Read - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro Max available with approx Rs 20,000 discount: How to avail the deal

Moving on, the new iPhone is powered by Apple’s custom A15 Bionic chip that is cited to boost performance, and bring improved battery life. As far as the cameras are concerned, the iPhone 13 Mini gets a dual camera setup with larger apertures. The phone sports a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The ultra-wide lens has autofocus, which is first in the iPhone lineup. For selfies, the small notch on the phone houses a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The iPhone 13 Mini runs on iOS 15 and packs 64GB of inbuilt storage. The phone promises better battery backup courtesy of the new chipset.

Connectivity options on the iPhone 13 Mini include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-SIM support, GPS, NFC, Lightning port, 3G, and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor. Last but not the least, the new Apple iPhone 13 Mini will be available in Black, Blue, Pink, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), and White colour options.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 31, 2022 9:51 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 31, 2022 10:06 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple IPhone 13 Mini

Apple IPhone 13 Mini

69900

iOS 15
A15 Bionic
12MP+12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 13 mini can be purchased at Rs 50,050, down from Rs 69,900 on Flipkart
Deals
Apple iPhone 13 mini can be purchased at Rs 50,050, down from Rs 69,900 on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications leaked ahead of Feb 9 launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications leaked ahead of Feb 9 launch

Vivo Y33s 5G key specifications, images, pricing leaked ahead on the official launch

Mobiles

Vivo Y33s 5G key specifications, images, pricing leaked ahead on the official launch

Tecno Spark 8C debuts with a 90Hz refresh rate display

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8C debuts with a 90Hz refresh rate display

Nearly all NFTs created for free on OpenSea are fake

News

Nearly all NFTs created for free on OpenSea are fake

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo Y33s 5G key specifications, images, pricing leaked ahead on the official launch

Nearly all NFTs created for free on OpenSea are fake

HP s new 11-inch tablet comes with a rotating camera

Smartphone for detecting Covid-19? It could be possible soon

Google may offer limited space for WhatsApp backups

How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 13 mini can be purchased at Rs 50,050, down from Rs 69,900 on Flipkart

Deals

Apple iPhone 13 mini can be purchased at Rs 50,050, down from Rs 69,900 on Flipkart
Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report

Mobiles

Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report
iPhone 13 available at Rs 69,900, iPhone 13 mini at Rs 60,400: How to get the deal

Deals

iPhone 13 available at Rs 69,900, iPhone 13 mini at Rs 60,400: How to get the deal
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro Max available with approx Rs 20,000 discount: How to avail the deal

Deals

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro Max available with approx Rs 20,000 discount: How to avail the deal
Apple iPhone 12 mini is now available at a massive discount on Flipkart

Deals

Apple iPhone 12 mini is now available at a massive discount on Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Zero 5G भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशन का खुलासा

1 करोड़ प्राइज पूल वाले FFIC 2022 की डेट आई सामने, जाने पूरा शेड्यूल

OnePlus Nord 2T की लॉन्चिंग और भारत में कीमत लीक, 4500mAh बैटरी के साथ मिलेंगे ये दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

फ्री फायर में आज पाएं एक्सक्लूसिव एनिमेशन, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम?

Free Fire Indian server FFPL redeem code for today (30 January 2022): गरेना फ्री फायर का नया रिडीम कोड, इंडियन यूजर्स को फ्री में मिल रहे शानदार रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Vivo Y33s 5G key specifications, images, pricing leaked ahead on the official launch
Mobiles
Vivo Y33s 5G key specifications, images, pricing leaked ahead on the official launch
Nearly all NFTs created for free on OpenSea are fake

News

Nearly all NFTs created for free on OpenSea are fake
HP s new 11-inch tablet comes with a rotating camera

Laptops

HP s new 11-inch tablet comes with a rotating camera
Smartphone for detecting Covid-19? It could be possible soon

News

Smartphone for detecting Covid-19? It could be possible soon
Google may offer limited space for WhatsApp backups

Apps

Google may offer limited space for WhatsApp backups

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers