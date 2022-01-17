comscore Apple iPhone 13 offer on Amazon: Up to Rs 20,000 discount, here's how to grab it
Apple iPhone 13 offer on Amazon: Up to Rs 20,000 discount, here's how to grab it

The iPhone 13 isn't listed under Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 yet, but with the regular cashback and discount offer, it brings down the phone's effective price to Rs 60,400.

iPhone 13 price in India

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is back. The sale began today and will run till January 20. As usual, the sale will witness discounts, deals on smartphones, home appliances, fashion, and other products. The e-retailer will give a 10 percent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and EMI transactions. There are offers on select debit and credit cards. Also Read - iPhone SE 3 launch date leaked, likely to feature iPhone XR-like curved design

Amazon has listed a few blockbuster deals on leading smartphone brands including Xiaomi, and Samsung. Apple’s latest flagship iPhone 13 is expected to bag a lucrative deal during the sale period. Although the phone hasn’t been listed under the Great Republic Day Sale yet, it still bundles exchange offer and bank discounts which brings it down to an effective price of up to Rs 60,000. Here’s a breakdown of discounts that you will get on the purchase of the iPhone 13 via Amazon. Also Read - Safari 15 bug can leak your Google account info, recent browsing history

iPhone 13 offers on Amazon

Apple iPhone 13, 128GB model is currently listed on Amazon for a price of Rs 79,900. The offers on the e-retail include the following- exchange of up to Rs 15,550, up to Rs 1,000 on SBI Credit non-EMI transactions, and extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange. Combining the offers, it makes a total of Rs 19,550 discount bringing down the iPhone 13’s effective price to Rs 60,400. But one should keep in note that the exchange value would depend on the condition of the smartphone that you would give to get the new handset. Similar offers are listed on iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Also Read - Apple's rumoured AR/VR headset might cost more than Rs 1.5lac

As for the Great Republic Day Sale 2022 offers on mobile phones, Amazon is providing discounts on OnePlus former flagship- OnePlus 9 Pro. There are discounts on mid-range and budget smartphones as well including Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, and Realme Narzo 50A.

If you are planning to get a Smart TV, there are offers on these electronics as well. Samsung The Serif Series 55-inch QLED TV gets a discount of Rs 10,000. The affordable Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV listed with a Rs 2,998 discount will be available at an effective price of Rs 30,001 during the 4-day sale.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2022 1:58 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर में भारतीय सर्वर के लिए आज जारी हुआ रिडीम कोड, मिल रहा यह धांसू रिवॉर्ड

पंडित बिरजू महाराज को गैजेट से था बहुत लगाव

Garena Free Fire में मिल रहा Scar Megalodon Alpha समेत कई शानदार रिवॉर्ड पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन फ्री रिचार्ज वाला यह मैसेज हो रहा वायरल, जानें इसकी पूरी सच्चाई

Flipkart Sale: शुरू हो गई सेल, Samsung, Realme और Oppo के इन फोन्स पर मिल रहे जबरदस्त ऑफर्स

