Apple Iphone 13 Selling With Massive Discount On Flipkart Ahead Of Iphone 14 Launch

News

iPhone 13 selling with massive discounts: How to get 128GB variant at Rs 49,999 or lower

Deals

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will get the same chipset as the iPhone 13 which is an A15 Bionic SoC.

iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

The Apple iPhone 14 series launch is nearing. The Apple ‘Far Out’ event will take place on September 7. We are expected to get four new iPhones during the event: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max/Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max. Just days before the launch, the iPhone 13 is selling at attractive prices in India. Buyers can get the overall price of the iPhone 13 (128GB variant) below Rs 49,999 on Flipkart just days before the launch of the iPhone 14 series. Also Read - Apple might call its larger non-Pro model the iPhone 14 Plus: Report

Flipkart is offering an impressive discount of Rs 9,901 on the iPhone 13 (128GB variant) and the phone is now listed at a price of Rs 69,999 (inclusive of discount from Flipkart). Furthermore, there are more options to reduce the price significantly. The e-commerce website is offering various bank discounts which include a flat discount of Rs 2,000 if the buyer opts to pay via an HDFC credit card (non-EMI transaction). This brings the price down to Rs 67,999. Also Read - Apple might start iPhone 15 production in India, China simultaneously next year

Along with the instant discount and bank offer, the buyer can get a good exchange value for their current smartphone. Flipkart is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 19,000 on the device’s overall value. This can bring down the price of the iPhone 13 to Rs 48,999. While a 19,000 exchange offer may not be very realistic, the platform is even offering an Rs 18,000 discount for an old iPhone 11 phone. Even with this exchange offer in place, the price comes down to Rs 49,999. Also Read - Apple Watch 8 may launch along with iPhone 14 on September 7: Check expected price, features and more

Apple iPhone 13 is still a good device to purchase in the premium segment. Many reports have even suggested that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will get the same chipset as the iPhone 13 which is the A15 Bionic. This is the first time Apple will distinguish the processing capabilities of a Pro and a non-Pro. If this turns out to be true, which is highly likely, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 will have similar processing power which makes the 13 an even better buy.

  • Published Date: September 4, 2022 9:59 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 4, 2022 10:00 AM IST
