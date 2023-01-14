Apple iPhone 14 down to lowest price in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Flipkart has kicked off the Big Saving Days sale, its yet another season sale where the e-commerce company is offering big discounts on a range of products. But our eyes are on the iPhone 14 deal. Flipkart claims it is selling the iPhone 14 at its lowest price and it may be true. The current deal on the iPhone 14 includes a discount of about Rs 15,000 on the original price. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 5G review: A surprise package packed with power

The iPhone 14 is currently selling at Rs 66,999, as opposed to the original price of Rs 79,900. This represents a discount of around Rs 13,000 on the iPhone 14. But this is not where the deal ends. Over and above the discount, Flipkart is offering even more instant discounts if you pay using an ICICI Bank or Citi Bank credit card. Also Read - Intel launches 13th-gen Core i9 processor with 6GHz speed: Check details

According to the offers listed on the website, you can get Rs 1,000 off on using either card. There is also a 5 percent unlimited cashback offer on using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Flipkart is also running an exchange offer on the iPhone 14 wherein you can get up to Rs 20,000. Also Read - Riot celebrates success of Valorant's Indian agent Harbor by displaying Mural Art and Billboards across India

In addition to the iPhone 14, Flipkart is also selling the iPhone 14 Plus on offer. As opposed to its original price of Rs 89,900, the iPhone 14 Plus is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 75,999. After applying bank discounts and other offers, the iPhone 14 Plus may cost you as low as Rs 69,999.

Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are selling at their original prices on the Apple Store online in India, although with the Rs 6,000 cashback offer on using HDFC Bank credit cards.

The iPhone 14 was launched last year with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, the A15 Bionic processor, 12-megapixel dual cameras on the back, and a notch that is absent from the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 is now the entry-level model in the series, replacing the iPhone mini models in the previous two generation of iPhones. Apple launched the iPhone 14 Plus as the new model with a display the same size as the Pro Max but specifications nearly similar to the iPhone 14.