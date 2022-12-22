comscore Apple iPhone 14 available for Rs 56,600 with all possible offers
News

Apple iPhone 14 gets a price drop in India, effectively available for only Rs 56,600

Deals

Apple's newest iPhone is now available at a discounted price. The iPhone 14 Pro is now effectively available for Rs 56,600.

Highlights

  • Apple iPhone14 has received a price drop in India.
  • The device now starts at Rs 77,900 over its launch price of Rs 79,900.
  • It is available for purchase in five different colors.
iPhone 14

Apple released the iPhone 14 lineup in September this year and the most popular models have been mainly the Pro iPhones. Despite that, the price of the vanilla iPhone 14 was unchanged. Now, however, the smartphone has received a price drop on Amazon and it can be purchased for a lower price. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro's Satellite SOS feature helps rescue two people bumped into forest from 300ft height in their car

In addition to the new price, there are two other available offers that make the final price of the phone under Rs 60,000. Let’s take a look at the deal. Also Read - iPhone 14 Crash Detection notifies man of his wife's accident and helps save her life

Apple iPhone 14 selling at a lower price in India

The iPhone 14’s launch price was Rs 79,900. The device was selling for the same price so far, but now it has got a price drop on Amazon. The device is now selling for Rs 77,900. Also Read - Apple rolls out 5G support for iPhones with iOS 16.2 update in India: Check if your iPhone is eligible for the update

On top of this, it has a Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions. This further takes the price down to Rs 72,900.

Interestingly, there’s an exchange offer available for all phones and the maximum value you can get is Rs 16,300 depending on your device. After exchange and Bank discount, the final price comes to Rs 56,600.

This price is great for an iPhone that’s just been around for four months. It is to be noted that the iPhone 13 was selling at a similar price without offers earlier. Now, however, its price has been increased to Rs 63,000.

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with FHD+ resolution. It has 1200 nits of peak brightness and Apple’s Ceramic Shield Glass protection.

It has a dual camera system with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree viewing angle. The rear camera is capable of shooting videos at 4K 60fps. It has a 12MP selfie camera on the front.

The device is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset, which sounds the same as the iPhone 13. But it has an extra GPU core, it has a 5-core GPU. It is paired with 6GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

It packs a 3,279mAh battery and boots on the latest iOS 16. It has Face ID support offering added security. It is a 5G phone with two SIM support – physical and an e-SIM in India.

  • Published Date: December 22, 2022 9:41 AM IST
