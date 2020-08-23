Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR and the new iPhone SE 2020 are available at special prices this week. The iPhones are available as part of the Apple Days sale on Flipkart. The discounted deal of these iPhones is available from August 22 to August 25. But the biggest highlight of the sale is the lowest ever price tag for the iPhone SE 2020 since its launch earlier this year. Also Read - News publishers seek better App Store deal with Apple

As you can see, the sale has gone live on Flipkart, with discounts on the popular iPhones. So, if you’re keen, the iPhone SE (2020) is listed at a price of Rs 35,999. This price is for the 64 GB variant. At the same time, 128 GB storage variant is available at a price of Rs 40,999, and the 256 GB variant costs Rs 50,999. Also Read - Apple to use cheap batteries in iPhone 12 5G to cut costs

Also Read - Apple likely to launch cheaper Watch version in 2021

As you might recall, iPhone SE 2020 launched in India with starting price tag of Rs 42,500. You can also avail exchange offer of up to Rs 13,450 through this sale. And finally, you get the option of no-cost EMI as well.

Moving on, you have the 64 GB variant of iPhone XR which is available for Rs 45,999 and 128 GB variant for Rs 51,999 at this special sale. And finally, the iPhone 11 can be purchased at a price of Rs 63,300. This price is for the 64 GB storage variant of the phone, on which HDFC card users are getting a discount of Rs 5,000. The price of this phone without discount is Rs 68,300.

Cheaper Apple Watch likely to debut in 2021

Apple is reportedly working on a cheaper version of the Watch. And considering the premium prices of the Watch these days, that’s not a bad idea. This development comes via reliable tipster Komiya, who tweeted the details. The Watch SE (most likely the name), will be replacing the Watch Series 3 and launch around March next year.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

And to keep the cost of the device on the affordable side, Apple will be recycling the design of its older Watch models. This is similar to how the iPhone SE 2020 came into existence.