comscore Apple iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR available at special price | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • iPhone XR, SE 2020 and iPhone 11 get special price cut for Apple Days sale on Flipkart
News

iPhone XR, SE 2020 and iPhone 11 get special price cut for Apple Days sale on Flipkart

Deals

Apple is offering special discounted prices for these iPhone via Flipkart which is hosting a special Apple sale event this week.

  • Published: August 23, 2020 2:46 PM IST
Apple iPhone XR Coral Stock

Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR and the new iPhone SE 2020 are available at special prices this week. The iPhones are available as part of the Apple Days sale on Flipkart. The discounted deal of these iPhones is available from August 22 to August 25. But the biggest highlight of the sale is the lowest ever price tag for the iPhone SE 2020 since its launch earlier this year. Also Read - News publishers seek better App Store deal with Apple

As you can see, the sale has gone live on Flipkart, with discounts on the popular iPhones. So, if you’re keen, the iPhone SE (2020) is listed at a price of Rs 35,999. This price is for the 64 GB variant. At the same time, 128 GB storage variant is available at a price of Rs 40,999, and the 256 GB variant costs Rs 50,999. Also Read - Apple to use cheap batteries in iPhone 12 5G to cut costs

Also Read - Apple likely to launch cheaper Watch version in 2021

As you might recall, iPhone SE 2020 launched in India with starting price tag of Rs 42,500. You can also avail exchange offer of up to Rs 13,450 through this sale. And finally, you get the option of no-cost EMI as well.

Moving on, you have the 64 GB variant of iPhone XR which is available for Rs 45,999 and 128 GB variant for Rs 51,999 at this special sale. And finally, the iPhone 11 can be purchased at a price of Rs 63,300. This price is for the 64 GB storage variant of the phone, on which HDFC card users are getting a discount of Rs 5,000. The price of this phone without discount is Rs 68,300.

Cheaper Apple Watch likely to debut in 2021

Apple is reportedly working on a cheaper version of the Watch. And considering the premium prices of the Watch these days, that’s not a bad idea. This development comes via reliable tipster Komiya, who tweeted the details. The Watch SE (most likely the name), will be replacing the Watch Series 3 and launch around March next year.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

And to keep the cost of the device on the affordable side, Apple will be recycling the design of its older Watch models. This is similar to how the iPhone SE 2020 came into existence.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 23, 2020 2:46 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

52500

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP
Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11

68300

iOS 13
A13 Bionic SoC
Dual - 12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone SE 2020

Apple iPhone SE 2020

4

42500

iOS 13
A13 Bionic
12MP Wide camera ƒ/1.8 aperture

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR available at special price: Check details
Deals
Apple iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR available at special price: Check details
WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon

News

WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon

Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999

News

Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999

Fortnite players can get game from Samsung's Galaxy Store

Gaming

Fortnite players can get game from Samsung's Galaxy Store

News publishers in US want Apple to give them App Store deal similar to Amazon's

News

News publishers in US want Apple to give them App Store deal similar to Amazon's

Most Popular

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon

Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999

News publishers in US want Apple to give them App Store deal similar to Amazon's

Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

Nokia feature phone running Android with Google Assistant spotted: Check details

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR available at special price: Check details

Deals

Apple iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR available at special price: Check details
Fortnite players can get game from Samsung's Galaxy Store

Gaming

Fortnite players can get game from Samsung's Galaxy Store
News publishers in US want Apple to give them App Store deal similar to Amazon's

News

News publishers in US want Apple to give them App Store deal similar to Amazon's
Apple to use cheap batteries in iPhone 12 5G to cut costs

News

Apple to use cheap batteries in iPhone 12 5G to cut costs
Apple tipped to launch cheaper Watch version in 2021: Report

Wearables

Apple tipped to launch cheaper Watch version in 2021: Report

हिंदी समाचार

क्या इस स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च करने वाली है मोटोरोला? गलती से सामने आया नाम

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League का ट्रेलर हुआ जारी, मिलेगा सुपरविलेन का कंट्रोल

Apple Days sale सेल में अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर बिक रहा ये iPhone

नोकिया तैयार कर रही एंड्रॉयड फीचर फोन, वीडियो और स्क्रेच आए सामने

LG Q92 5G की लाइव तस्वीरें हुई लीक, अलग तरह के डिजाइन के साथ आएगा यह फोन

Latest Videos

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

News

WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon
News
WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon
Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999

News

Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999
News publishers in US want Apple to give them App Store deal similar to Amazon's

News

News publishers in US want Apple to give them App Store deal similar to Amazon's
Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India
Nokia feature phone running Android with Google Assistant spotted: Check details

News

Nokia feature phone running Android with Google Assistant spotted: Check details

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers