Apple launched its affordable iPhone SE 2022 in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 43,900. The iPhone has now received a price hike in India, making it cost you over Rs 45,000. The highlights of the latest iPhone SE model include a 4.7-inch Retina display, and the A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the iPhone 13 series. The new increased hike is now live on Apple Store India.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 price increased: New pricing

Apple iPhone SE was launched at a starting price of Rs 43,900 (64GB), it is now available at Rs 49,900. The 128GB storage variant is selling at Rs 54,900, up from Rs 48,900 and the 256GB variant will now cost you Rs 64,900. The iPhone model is available in Midnight, Starlight and Product (Red) colour variant.

Apple has not revealed any specific reason behind the price hike of the iPhone SE 2022.

Notably, the old price is still reflecting on Croma and Flipkart.

During the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale, several iPhones are selling at discounted prices. Apple iPhone 13 was launched at a starting price of Rs 64,990 and is selling at Rs 59,990. The 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 67,990 and the 512GB variant will cost you Rs 86,990.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 specifications

Apple iPhone SE 2022 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina display with an aluminum chassis and a glass back. It comes with a physical home screen button with a fingerprint sensor embedded in it — one of defining features of this series. It also comes with IP67 dust and water-resistant coating that will protect it from occasional splashes of water.

The iPhone SE 2022 is powered by the company’s A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the company’s iPhone 13 series. This chipset is coupled with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage space. The phone runs iOS 15.

On the camera front, the iPhone SE 2022 comes with a single 12MP camera at the back with support for features such as Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode. The phone also gets a bump in the battery along with 5G connectivity and wireless charging capabilities.