Apple iPhone SE 2022 sale begins in India: Check offers on bank cards, exchange and more

The iPhone SE 2022 is essentially the same device as the last generation iPhone SE and even iPhone 8. The hardware is almost identical to the previous devices

Apple iPhone SE 2022 is now available in India. The latest iPhone was launched earlier this month and is now selling via the company’s official online store and offline stores as well. The iPhone SE 2022. The company is offering trade-in via its official website. The phone is also listed on Amazon.in with some offers. Also Read - Amazon Mobile Savings Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones, accessories, more

iPhone SE 2022 Price

The iPhones SE 2022 starts at a price of Rs 43,900 for the variant with 64GB of internal storage. The variant with 128GB storage has been priced at Rs 48,900. The top variant comes with 256GB of internal storage and it costs Rs 58,900. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming gets better on iPhone and iPad

Trade-in and Offers

Apple offers trade-in option with the iPhone SE 2022. Apple devices as old as the first generation of iPhone SE and even iPhone 6 are eligible for trade-in. iPhone 8 owners can also exchange their devices for an exchange price of Rs 10,290. The current generation of iPhone SE uses the same design and same hardware (apart from the chipset) as the iPhone 8. The second generation of iPhone SE can fetch you an exchange value of Rs 12,455. Also Read - How to reset an iPhone in simple steps

On Amazon.in, buyers can avail a flat discount of Rs 2,000 by just paying via State Bank of India (SBI) credit card, ICICI Bank credit and debit card as well as on Kotak Bank cards. Buyers can also avail an exchange value worth up to Rs 15,200. There’s also the provision of No Cost EMI.

iPhone SE details

The iPhone SE 2022 is essentially the same device as the last generation iPhone SE and even iPhone 8. The hardware is almost identical to the previous devices. The only difference is that the new iPhone SE 2022 comes with the same glass as the iPhone 13 series and the A15 Bionic chipset, also derived from the flagship series.

Apple has launched the device in US at Rs $429 (roughly Rs 33,000). However, Apple sells it for a much steeper price in India to counterbalance the depreciating rupee and even the cost of import duties.

  • Published Date: March 18, 2022 3:07 PM IST

