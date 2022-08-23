comscore Apple iPhone SE available for under Rs 15,000 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details
Apple iPhone SE available for under Rs 15,000 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch



Apple is all set to launch the new iPhone 14 series next month and ahead of the September event, e-commerce site Flipkart has announced a massive discount of Rs 9,901 on iPhone SE across all its variants. The Apple iPhone SE base model with 64GB storage is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. The other two variants of the smartphone with 128GB and 256GB storage are priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively. Also Read - Apple brings self-repair support to MacBooks: Check details

Also Read - How to find Wi-Fi password on iPhone with iOS 16: A step-by-step

In addition to the Rs 9,901 off, buyers can get up to Rs 17,000 off in exchange for their old smartphone. The exchange value of iPhone 11 has set at Rs 16,000 by the platform. This brings down the price of iPhone SE to Rs 13,999 making it one of the cheapest iPhone. Potential customers also get a discount of 10 per cent on SBI Credit Cards and a 10 per cent off on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. For Axis Bank Card users, there is a 5 per cent cashback offer. Also Read - How to schedule emails in iOS 16 with Apple Mail: A step-by-step guide

In terms of specifications, Apple iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and an A13 Bionic chipset. The display has large bezels, and the circular home button incorporates a fingerprint scanner. It sports a 12-megapixel rear camera, and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to announce a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant is planning to increase the prices of iPhone 14 Pro models compared to iPhone 13 Pro models.

As per the analyst, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup prices would increase about 15 percent year-over-year to $1,000 to $1,050 compared to the iPhone 13 series. Also Read – iPhone 14 Pro models may be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro.

  • Published Date: August 23, 2022 9:20 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 23, 2022 9:26 AM IST
