Apple iPhone SE available with Rs 3,600 discount offer: Check India price
Apple iPhone SE (2020) available with up to Rs 3,600 discount offer: Check price in India, specifications

Currently, the Apple iPhone SE is available with a price tag of Rs 41,500, which is for the 64GB storage variant.

  Updated: August 15, 2020 4:35 PM IST
The Apple iPhone SE (2020) is currently available with discount offers on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is offering Rs 3,600 discount on HDFC bank credit card and Debit card (EMI). Currently, the Apple iPhone SE is available with a price tag of Rs 41,500, which is for the 64GB storage variant. This means that you can get the device for Rs 37,900. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days smartphone offers: iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Redmi K20 Pro and more

There is also Rs 1,500 discount on the HDFC Bank debit card (non-EMI). If you want to buy the 128GB storage variant, then it will cost you Rs 46,800. There is also the 256GB storage variant of Apple iPhone SE, which is priced at Rs 57,300. It comes in Black, White, and Red color options. To recall, this handset was launched back in April. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 camera tested at DxOMark: Check details

iPhone SE 2020: Specifications, features

The device comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD IPS LCD display. It even supports True Tone tech, which adjusts white balance. It offers a peak brightness of 625nits, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. The display panel comes with Haptic Touch support as well, which is seen in the latest iPhones. The iPhone SE 2020 is powered by the company’s A13 Bionic chip. Also Read - Father's Day: Check out these top tech gifts that your dad will love

The iPhone SE 2020 ships with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor (f/1.8 aperture + OIS) at the back. It also offers a LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync, 4K video recording at up to 60fps, and Smart HDR for photos. Apple has even added a sapphire crystal lens cover, which protects the rear camera of the phone. The camera app supports a Portrait mode as well, which uses computational photography enabled by the Neural Engine on the A13 Bionic chip. On the front is a 7-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

It features an IP67 rating, meaning the device is dust and water resistance. It does offers support for 18W fast charging, which the company claims can charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Do note that Apple doesn’t ship an 18W charger with the device. The handset also supports Wireless charging. It ships with iOS 13 out-of-the-box.

  Published Date: August 15, 2020 4:29 PM IST
  Updated Date: August 15, 2020 4:35 PM IST

