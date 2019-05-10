Apple iPhone XR and other iPhones available with up to Rs 12,000 cashback on Paytm Mall

Paytm Mall is hosting a cashback festival on its website, and is offering cashbacks on several Apple iPhone models. Customers buying iPhone during the festival will get cashback in the form of Paytm Cash. There are also a bunch of other non-Paytm Cash cashback options as well, as per the website. Interested customers can also get five percent additional cashback on an iPhone using their ICICI Bank credit card. This offer will last until May 31.

It is unknown when the sale festival will end. But, if you are interested in buying one, you need to hurry up before the stock runs out. Furthermore, after selecting the iPhone model that you want to purchase from Paytm Mall, you need to select the Paytm Cashback offer option. Here you will notice different offers by which you will receive the cashback. There you will also find a bunch of promo codes, one of which you can avail, in addition to the ICICI Bank credit card offer.

In the Paytm cashback offer section, you will also find promocodes of movie vouchers, electricity bill payment vouchers, Paytm first membership vouchers, and free Echo Dot voucher. Do note that the e-retailer is not offering all the promo codes on all models. It is offering cashbacks on several iPhones, including iPhone SE, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone 7, iPhone SE and more. You can head to the official Paytm Mall website to check the price tags and offers on different models.

In brief, if you are interested in buying the most expensive 256GB version of the iPhone XS model, you can get it for Rs 1,14,156. You can pay the mentioned amount by using both Paytm Cash cashback voucher and ICICI Bank Credit Card cashback offer. Earlier, the original price of Apple’s latest iPhone XS is Rs 1,24,900. Similarly, you can also buy the more affordable iPhone XR for Rs 53, 697. For the price, you will get the 64GB variant of the phone. You will get this price after using both Paytm cash and ICICI Bank credit card cashback offer.