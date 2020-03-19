comscore Apple iPhone XR at effective price of Rs 35,400: How to get it | BGR India
Apple iPhone XR at effective price of Rs 35,400: How to get this deal

Imagine stores across India offer great deals and offers on Apple iPhones. Check out the best deals on iPhone XR and others below.

  Published: March 19, 2020 12:09 PM IST
Apple iPhone XR Coral Stock

Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

The Apple iPhones are some of the finest smartphones out there but are also notoriously expensive. Most of them cost a lot more than most Android flagship phones out there. However, if you want to get your hands on a fresh new iPhone, you find great deals on Imagine, one of India’s recognized Apple-authorised retailers.

Imagine stores are offline only and will require users to actually go visit the stores to avail the below mentioned offers on iPhones. Imagine stores are available in 14 Indian cities including Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Jaipur, among others. Imagine’s offers on iPhones include complementary products, cashback offers and exchange offers that will bring the effective cost of your phone down. Here are the best offers you can get at Imagine stores. Note that these are effective prices and not direct discounts on the phones.

Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS

The iPhone XR is one of Apple’s most popular iPhones ever sold. It features a good mix of features and is still an affordable iPhone to own. The iPhone XR is available effectively starting Rs 35,400 at Imagine stores. Note that this offer is only available until today. Meanwhile, the iPhone XS is available effectively starting Rs 77,900 at Imagine stores.

iPhone 11 series

Apple’s latest iPhone 11 series are available at Imagine stores. The iPhone 11 is available effectively starting at Rs 56,900 instead of the launch price of Rs 64,999. The iPhone 11 Pro is effectively available starting Rs 86,900. Meanwhile, the higher-end Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is available effectively starting Rs 95,900 instead of the launch price of Rs 109,900.

iPhone 8, iPhone 7

The Apple iPhone 7 and 8 are pretty old devices right now, but Apple still has them on sale. If you want a smartphone from the US-based brand and don’t need the latest hardware, the iPhone 7 and 8 are decent devices to have. The iPhone 7 is available starting effectively Rs 19,900 at Imagine stores. Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 is available effectively starting at Rs 30,900.

Apple iPhone XR Review: The iPhone that serves you well

Other products

Imagine stores also feature offers on other Apple products. The Macbook Pro price starts at Rs 97,900. The Macbook Air starts at Rs 48,900. Meanwhile, the Apple iMac starts at Rs 84,900. The iPad is available for Rs 24,900 and the iPad Pro is available for Rs 52,400. The Apple Watch Series 5 is available starting Rs 29,900. Meanwhile, the Watch Series 3 starts at Rs 17,900.

