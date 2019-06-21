comscore Apple iPhone XR Amazon India Discounted Price | BGR INDIA
Apple iPhone XR at Rs 53,990 on Amazon India: Why this is a deal you should not miss

Apple iPhone XR makes for a compelling choice at the discounted price. It offers excellent battery life and its foundation of iOS is poised to stay fresh for several years.

  • Published: June 21, 2019 11:53 AM IST
Apple iPhone XR (17)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Apple iPhone XR is once again available at a discounted price of Rs 53,990. The discount was announced as a limited period offer. Amazon India is continuing to offer the device at a discounted price. The iPhone XR is listed for Rs 59,900 but customers can avail 10 percent instant discount. The discount is available with HDFC Debit and Credit Cards. If the customer uses HDFC Debit Card then they will have to select EMI option at the time of check out.

This is the lowest price yet on the iPhone XR, which was launched at Rs 76,900 in India. Apple has been struggling to find a footing in the Indian smartphone market. With price of iPhones being at their astronomical high, the company has come up with limited period offers. The offer on the iPhone XR, in particular, makes it an interesting proposition. The iPhone XR might lack the premium build and OLED display of iPhone XS but it covers bases pretty well.

Apple iPhone XR Review: The iPhone that serves you well

Apple iPhone XR Review: The iPhone that serves you well

Apple iPhone XR: Specifications and Features

At Rs 53,990, the iPhone XR might even be favored over something like OnePlus 7 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S10e. The USP of iPhone XR remains its tight hardware and software integration. No other smartphone maker offers such a parallel experience yet. Powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic CPU with 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage, the iPhone XR can handle any kind of task.

It features a 6.1-inch LCD display which is lower resolution than rival devices. It runs iOS 12 but Apple’s history shows it will get plenty of software updates. There is a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. One area where iPhone XR literally shines is battery life. While most flagship devices last one day, the iPhone XR can last for two full days. It is among the longest battery life on any iPhone yet. It even rivals the iPhone 8 Plus in that aspect.

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone X: Which one should you buy?

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone X: Which one should you buy?

The iPhone XR is far from perfect. It has a metal and glass back, which is prone to scratches and drop. It is IP68 water and dust resistant and supports wireless charging. Apple ships the device with a 5W charger, which means that it takes forever to charge the device. The iPhone XR comes in six colors – Black, Blue, Red, Silver, Coral and Yellow.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

76900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP
  • Published Date: June 21, 2019 11:53 AM IST

