Apple iPhone XR can be availed for just Rs 29,999: Check details
News

Apple iPhone XR can be availed for just Rs 29,999 via Amazon India; here’s how

Deals

The Apple iPhone XR is available for the lowest ever price on Amazon India during the Great Indian Festival sale. Here is all you need to know.

  • Published: September 30, 2019 9:48 AM IST
Apple iPhone XR (29)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

E-commerce giant Amazon India is hosting the Great Indian Festival where it is offering some crazy deals on electronics. The festival begins on September 29 and goes on till October 4. One of the interesting deals to look for is the Apple iPhone XR which can be availed for as low as Rs 29,999. Here is all you need to know.

Apple iPhone XR deal detailed

The iPhone XR was made available in India for Rs 76,900 (64GB storage model) in 2018. As a part of the sale, it can now be availed for Rs 42,999. It is an excellent price for the phone, but there are some extra saving options available too.

For example, if you trade an old iPhone 8 (64GB) for iPhone XR, you get an additional Rs 12,000 off. This means iPhone XR will cost you Rs 30,999. If you have an iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) for exchange, you can get iPhone XR for just Rs 29,999. This is a Rs 13,000 off on the current festive offer of Rs 42,999.

Similarly, if you use iPhone 6 Plus (64 GB), you get Rs 5,200 as exchange off and the iPhone XR will cost you Rs 37,799. However, your new phone delivery will be rejected if used phone is not in working condition, has scratches/cracks on screen or has dents on the body, Amazon policy said.

There are other extra offers too, like “No Cost EMI” on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000. You can also avail up to Rs 2,000 discount on select credit cards and SBI debit cards.

Apple iPhone XR a top-selling premium phone

Riding on heavy promotional offers especially on iPhone XR, Apple regained top position in the premium smartphone segment in India. This was during the second quarter (Q2) this year. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), in the premium ($500 or Rs 35,000 and above) segment, Apple bettered Samsung for the leadership position with an overall share of 41.2 percent in 2Q19.

Features Apple iPhone XR
Price 42999
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
OS iOS 12
Display LCD-6.1-inch
Internal Memory 64GB onboard storage
Rear Camera 12MP
Front Camera 7MP

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

