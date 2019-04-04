comscore
Apple iPhone XR gets limited term promotional offer, 10 percent additional cash back

Apple is offering its fans and other customers a massive discount of Rs 17,000 on iPhone XR.

  April 4, 2019 9:38 AM IST
Apple iPhone XR (36)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

If you are planning to purchase one of the latest Apple smartphones and pay heavy prices, then you should first read this news story. The company has slashed the price of its iPhone XR (review) smartphone, which seems to be on a temporary basis. Apple is offering its fans and other customers a massive discount of Rs 17,000 on iPhone XR.

The device was originally launched with a price label of Rs 76,900, which means that it is now available for as low as Rs 59,900. Starting this Friday, Apple’s authorized retail partners will start selling the iPhone XR for the same price. But, that’s not it, you can get more discount. Under the limited time offer, users with HDFC debit and credit card will reportedly get an additional 10 percent cash back on the iPhone XR.

This means that you will be able to buy the handset at an attractive price of Rs 53,900 for the base 64GB version. If you are interested in buying the 128GB version of the iPhone XR, then you get it for Rs 58,400, while the 256GB variant will cost you Rs 67,400. These prices are applicable to HDFC card holders only. For non-HDFC customers, the 128GB and 256GB configurations will be available for Rs 64,900 (down from Rs 81,900) and Rs 74,900 (down from Rs 91,900) respectively, Gadgets360 reports.

While the massive Rs 17,000 price cut is overwhelming, but the prices seem to be still high. In terms of competition, the price cut puts the iPhone XR directly against Samsung’s newly launched flagship devices, including Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. Besides, the iPhone XR is the most affordable handset among the latest Apple devices. The iPhone XS carries a price label of Rs 99,900 for the entry-level 64GB variant, while the top-end iPhone XS Max is priced at Rs 109,900 for the base 64GB model.

  April 4, 2019 9:33 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 4, 2019 9:38 AM IST

