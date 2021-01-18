Amazon and Flipkart are hosting their respective Republic Day sale beginning today. Amazon Great Republic Day sale begins for Prime members today while Flipkart Big Saving Days sale kicks off for Flipkart Plus members. There are several smartphones available with massive discount during these sales, the best ones are on some of the iPhone models including the latest iPhone 12 mini. Well, if you have been waiting to buy a new iPhone for yourself, this is definitely the best time. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Amazon and Flipkart deals, more

Apple iPhone XR available at Rs 35,999

The Apple iPhone XR at a discounted price of Rs 35,999 is the best deal available on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale today. The iPhone XR can be grabbed at a price starting at Rs 35,999. This deal includes Rs 4,000 off on shopping with HDFC Bank 10 percent instant discount offer. This means that consumers with either a HDFC Bank credit or debit card will be able to grab the iPhone XR at this delicious price. We believe this is the best time ever to grab an iPhone XR in India. This is a golden opportunity for consumers looking to upgraded to an iPhone for the longest time. Today, the deal is available only for Flipkart Plus members. It will be available for everyone from January 20 to January 24. Also Read - iPhone 13 to get Touch ID marking its return on iPhones

Apple iPhone 11 gets discounted during Flipkart sale

Flipkart is offering the very popular Apple iPhone 11 at a discounted price of Rs 48,999. Additionally, consumers will be able to get 10 percent instant discount using their HDFC Bank debit or credit card. At this price, the iPhone 11 looks like a great deal to consider if you having been waiting to get the iPhone for the longest time. This deal today is available for Flipkart Plus members only.

iPhone 12 mini gets cheaper during Amazon sale

Amazon is offering big discount on the very recently launched iPhone 12 mini. The Apple iPhone is available at a discounted price of Rs 59,990. This price is inclusive of Rs 4,500 instant discount with State Bank of India credit card, For the Great Republic sale, Amazon has partnered with SBI to offer 10 percent instant discount on shopping with credit card. If you wish to grab one of the latest iPhones, this is the best deal to consider right now. For today, this deal is available for Amazon Prime members only.