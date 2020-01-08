Amazon India is back with yet another brand-specific sale, which is called Apple Days. The four-day sale is now live on the e-commerce website and will continue till January 11. Amazon is offering decent deals on a few Apple devices, including iPhone XR, iPhone XS and more. One will notice that the prices are mostly similar to that of the previous sale. Currently, Apple is the leading premium smartphone player in the Indian market. Here is a look at top deals available on iPhones during the Apple Days sale.

Apple Days: Top iPhone deals

During the Apple Days sale, iPhone 11 is available with a starting price of Rs 64,900. You can get a flat Rs 6,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are available with a starting price of Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively. These models are available with flat Rs 7,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit, Debit or EMI transactions.

Watch: Apple iPhone 11 tips and tricks

The iPhone XR remains the best-selling iPhone in the world and it is also the most popular model in India. It is available for Rs 49,900 on Amazon India during Apple Days. Customers get flat Rs 5,000 (instant) discount HDFC Bank cards. The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. It has a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. Like the iPhone X, the XR also supports Face ID for facial recognition. It has a 2,942mAh battery and offers the best battery life on any iPhone yet.

During the four-day sale, the iPhone 6s is available for Rs 23,999, which is the price for the 32GB storage model. The iPhone XS is also on the sale, and interested buyers can get it for Rs 62,999. There are no deals on models like the iPhone X. Lastly, the iPhone 8 price in India now starts from Rs 34,999.