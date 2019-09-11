comscore Apple iPhone XR prices cut in India: Check specs, features and price here
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Apple iPhone XR prices cut in India: Check specifications, features and price here
News

Apple iPhone XR prices cut in India: Check specifications, features and price here

Deals

Apple has slashed the price of the iPhone XR in India. The iPhone XR now comes with a starting price of Rs 49,900, which is for the 64GB storage option. This is the lowest price yet on the Apple iPhone XR, which was launched at Rs 76,900 in India.

  • Published: September 11, 2019 3:47 PM IST
Apple iPhone XR (38)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

With the launch of the iPhone 11 series, Apple has slashed the price of its last year’s iPhone XR smartphone in India. The iPhone XR now comes with a starting price of Rs 49,900, which is for the 64GB storage option. This is the lowest price yet on the Apple iPhone XR, which was launched at Rs 76,900 in India. Customers can also go for the 128GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 54,900 in the country. The new iPhone XR prices have been listed on the company’s official website. Currently, the device is listed with the same old prices on e-commerce platforms.

Apple iPhone XR specifications, features

The USP of the company’s iPhone XR remains its tight hardware and software integration. No other smartphone maker offers such a parallel experience yet. It is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic CPU, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Additionally, this Apple device can handle any kind of task.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max prices in India, sale date revealed

Also Read

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max prices in India, sale date revealed

It features a 6.1-inch LCD display which is lower resolution than rival devices. It runs iOS 12 but Apple’s history shows it will get plenty of software updates. There is a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. One area where iPhone XR literally shines is battery life. While most flagship devices last one day, the iPhone XR can last for two full days. It is among the longest battery life on any iPhone yet. It even rivals the iPhone 8 Plus in that aspect.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands On

The iPhone XR is far from perfect. It has a metal and glass back, which is prone to scratches and drop. It is IP68 water and dust resistant and supports wireless charging. Apple ships the device with a 5W charger, which means that it takes forever to charge the device. The iPhone XR comes in six colors – Black, Blue, Red, Silver, Coral and Yellow.

Besides, the Apple iPhone 11 price in India starts from Rs 64,900, which is for the base 64GB variant. The new iPhone will also be available in 128GB and 256GB variants, and the price of which in the US is $749 (approximately Rs 53,600) and $849 (approximately Rs 60,800), respectively. The iPhone 11 is a successor to the iPhone XR smartphone.

Features Apple iPhone XR Apple iPhone 11
Price 76900 64900
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset A13 Bionic SoC
OS iOS 12 iOS 13
Display LCD-6.1-inch 6.1-inch Liquid Retina
Internal Memory 64GB onboard storage 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP Dual – 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 7MP 12MP
Battery

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

76900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP
  • Published Date: September 11, 2019 3:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India
News
Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Ember Rise releases today

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Ember Rise releases today

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X: Price cut in India

Deals

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X: Price cut in India

EA Sports' FIFA 20 Demo goes live for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Gaming

EA Sports' FIFA 20 Demo goes live for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Most Popular

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India

Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers

Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone XR prices cut in India: Check specifications, features and price here

Deals

Apple iPhone XR prices cut in India: Check specifications, features and price here
Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X: Price cut in India

Deals

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X: Price cut in India
Apple iPhone 11 just became the subject of new memes

News

Apple iPhone 11 just became the subject of new memes
Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display

News

Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display
Apple iOS 13 release date announced

News

Apple iOS 13 release date announced

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPadOS 30 सितंबर से होगा लाइव, इन सभी iPhone में मिलेंगे नए फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy A30s और Galaxy A50s भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone XS Max : कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स, जानें क्या हुए हैं बदलाव

Vivo का बिल्कुल नया U10 स्मार्टफोन जल्द भी भारत में होगा लॉन्च, Amazon में दिखाई दिया टीजर

Apple iPadOS 30 सितंबर से इन डिवाइसों पर इन नए फीचर्स के साथ होगा उपलब्ध


News

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India
News
Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India
Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India

News

Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India
Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers
Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted

News

Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted
Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow

News

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow