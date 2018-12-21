comscore
Apple iPhone XR available at Rs 3,299 monthly EMI along with cashbacks: What you need to know

Apple's iPhone XR is powered by a 2,942mAh battery, and it is available in six color variants.

  Published: December 21, 2018 3:53 PM IST
Apple iPhone XR, the most affordable smartphone from the 2018 lineup, is available on Indiaistore, an authorized distributor for Apple products in India. The store is has teamed with a number of banks and financial institutions to offer a number of offers for interested buyers.

Diving into offers, the website offers no-cost EMI for users opting for Bajaj Finserv along with zero down payment. The cheapest offer will allow interested buyers to own an iPhone XR at Rs 3,299 per month. Along with that, users opting for EMI or Non-EMI transactions with Citi Bank credit card or Axis Bank card will get 10 percent cashback. The smartphone retails at Rs 76,900 in India.

To recap the specifications of the iPhone XR, the device comes with a 6.1-inch liquid retina display with HD+ (828×1792 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and that infamous notch. The device is powered by Apple A12 Bionic SoC that sports a six-core CPU along with 3GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Moving to the camera department, unlike the bigger iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the iPhone XR only comes with a single-camera setup on the back of the device with a 12-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

The front of the device comes with a 7-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. The iPhone XR ships with iOS 12 out-of-the-box. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Lightning port, wireless charging and 4G VoLTE a nano-SIM slot and an eSIM slot.

The iPhone XR is backed by a 2,942mAh battery, and is available in six color variants including Black, Red, Yellow, Blue, White, and Coral. The company has removed the Touch ID from the device along with a physical home button to replace it with Face ID.

