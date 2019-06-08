Amazon India has just revealed a new discount offer on the Apple iPhone XR. According to to the offer, interested buyers can get the phone for an effective price of Rs 53,990. It is worth noting that here we are talking about the base model with 64-GB internal storage. This is a significant discount for buyers as the listed price for the base model of the device is Rs 76,900. Taking a closer look at the Amazon India listing, one should not forget the “effective price” disclaimer. This price is likely to be the lowest that a user can push the price with different offers though it does not take into account the exchange offers.

Apple iPhone XR offer details

Visiting the listing, Amazon India lists the price of the smartphone as Rs 59,900 which as you know, is not Rs 53,990. However, if you read the fine print then the e-commerce giant is offering an instant 10 percent discount on the purchase. As part of this offer, anyone with an HDFC-issued credit or debit card can get an instant 10 percent discount. With the help of this offer, users can push the Rs 59,900 price to Rs 53,990 with a difference of Rs 5,910. Amazon is also offering its usual No-Cost EMI offer along with a cashback with the help of GST.

Amazon claims that users can save up to 28 percent more with the help of a GST invoice. For people who may not be aware, this is only applicable if the said iPhone XR is purchased for business work. Last offer listed on the Apple iPhone XR listing past is the “Vodafone iPhone Forever” offer. As part of this offer, users can get repairs, replacements, and device upgrades at a lower price. As previously mentioned, this price does not take into account the savings with the help of an exchange offer. The listing revealed that buyers can shave up to Rs 8,000 more from the price as part of the exchange offer.

Apple iPhone XR specifications

Now that we have covered the details of the offer, lets quickly recap the specifications of the iPhone XR. We get a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution (828 x 1,792 pixels). The display supports wide color gamut along with 120Hz touch-sensing. Apple has added its 7nm Apple A12 Bionic SoC with a hexa-core CPU and quad-core GPU. It comes with up to 256GB internal storage and 3GB RAM with 12-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back. The back also comes with a Quad-LED dual-tone flash and a 7-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and Lightning port at the bottom running on a 2,942mAh battery.