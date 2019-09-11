Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X: Price cut in India

Apple launched the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max yesterday. They go on sale globally starting September 20 and will become available in India from September 27. With the new models, Apple is finally addressing the huge cost of entry. The iPhone 11, which is the successor to iPhone XR, starts at Rs 64,900. To recall, the iPhone XR launched at a starting price of Rs 76,900. The iPhone maker is finally addressing the demand for its devices here and adjusting the price accordingly.

It also means that older iPhones are set to become cheaper in the country. Mumbai-based retailer has already tweeted that iPhone XR is getting a price drop and will be available for Rs 49,900 in India. If you have been planning to buy an iPhone then this could be one of the best time. Apple iPhone models are available with no-cost EMI options and are expected to get further discounts during sale on Flipkart and Amazon India. Here is a look at top deals.

Apple iPhone offers on Flipkart and Amazon India

On purchase of iPhone, Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. There is also 5 percent cashback with HDFC Bank debit card and 5 percent off on Axis Bank buzz credit card. The Walmart-owned e-commerce company is also offering one year warranty with Apple devices. On Amazon India, customers get 5 percent cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2,000 using HDFC debit cards. There is also up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. There is also 28 percent saving on other business purchases using given GST invoice.

Apple iPhone XS Max EMI option

Apple iPhone XS Max is the best iPhone one can buy till the time iPhone 11 Pro Max becomes available in India. It is available starting at Rs 82,000 on Flipkart and EMI starts at Rs 2,803 per month. On Amazon India, it is available at the launch price of Rs 1,09,900 and EMI starts at Rs 5,136 per month. The iPhone XS Max features a 6.5-inch Super Retina display, A12 Bionic chipset, IP68 water and dust resistance, Face ID, dual 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera.

Apple iPhone XS EMI Offer

Apple iPhone XS with 64GB memory is available for Rs 83,000 on Flipkart and EMI starts at Rs 2,837. The device is available for Rs 99,900 on Amazon India and EMI starts at Rs 4,703. It seems like Flipkart is offering better price on iPhone than Amazon India. The iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch display, A12 Bionic chipset, IP68 water and dust resistance, Face ID, dual 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera.

Apple iPhone XR EMI option

The iPhone XR is the best-selling iPhone in the world and it is so popular that Apple is retaining it even after the launch of iPhone 11. It is available for Rs 59,999 on Flipkart with no-cost EMI starting at Rs 5,000 per month. On Amazon India, the iPhone XR is available for Rs 59,900 and EMI starts at Rs 2,820 per month. With possibility of iPhone XR getting discounted further, it would make sense to wait before buying the device.

Apple iPhone X EMI option

Apple iPhone X has seen discounts in the recent months and it is available for Rs 66,999 on Amazon India. There is EMI option starting at Rs 3,154 per month on the device. The iPhone X 64GB variant is available for Rs 67,999 on Flipkart and starts from Rs 2,325 per month.