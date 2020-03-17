Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 discounted on Amazon India

Amazon India is again hosting an ‘Apple Days’ sale in India. The sale is already live on the e-commerce website and will last until March 21. The company is offering deals on Apple Watch, iPhones, MacBooks and other Apple devices. The company claims that users can get up to Rs 30,000 discount on MacBooks. Further, Apple Watches are available with a starting price of Rs 20,900.

During the Apple Days sale, one will also witness deals on iPhone X series, iPhone 11, Apple iPad and other devices. The Apple iPhone XS Max is available with a starting price of Rs 69,900 via Amazon India. The iPhone XS, on the other hand, is selling for Rs 79,900. For the mentioned price, the company is offering the 512GB model of the device.

Watch: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Apple’s iPhone X series is also available at its lowest price ever on the e-commerce website. In addition to this, Amazon Prime members can avail special discounts on both the phones. Prime members can get Rs 2,000 discount on the iPhone XS Max and Rs 3,000 off on iPhone XS. Apart from this, the company is also offering 5 percent discount on credit card EMI on select devices. HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cardholders can also get discounts on devices.

