comscore Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 discounted on Amazon India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 discounted on Amazon India
News

Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 discounted on Amazon India

Deals

The Apple iPhone XS Max is available with a starting price of Rs 69,900 via Amazon India. The iPhone XS, on the other hand, is selling for Rs 79,900.

  • Published: March 17, 2020 6:14 PM IST
apple-iphone-xs-xs-max-hands-on-1

Amazon India is again hosting an ‘Apple Days’ sale in India. The sale is already live on the e-commerce website and will last until March 21. The company is offering deals on Apple Watch, iPhones, MacBooks and other Apple devices. The company claims that users can get up to Rs 30,000 discount on MacBooks. Further, Apple Watches are available with a starting price of Rs 20,900.

Related Stories


During the Apple Days sale, one will also witness deals on iPhone X series, iPhone 11, Apple iPad and other devices.  The Apple iPhone XS Max is available with a starting price of Rs 69,900 via Amazon India. The iPhone XS, on the other hand, is selling for Rs 79,900. For the mentioned price, the company is offering the 512GB model of the device.

Watch: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Apple’s iPhone X series is also available at its lowest price ever on the e-commerce website. In addition to this, Amazon Prime members can avail special discounts on both the phones. Prime members can get Rs 2,000 discount on the iPhone XS Max and Rs 3,000 off on iPhone XS. Apart from this, the company is also offering 5 percent discount on credit card EMI on select devices. HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cardholders can also get discounts on devices.

Apple Powerbeats new variant revealed with better design. improved battery-life

Also Read

Apple Powerbeats new variant revealed with better design. improved battery-life

Besides, the iPhone maker recently suspended active filming from outside studios due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The list of TV shows affected due to this decision include “The Morning Show”, “Foundation”, “See”, “Lisey’s Story”, “Servant” and “For All Mankind”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple along with Skydance Television announced plans to temporarily suspend filming of “Foundation” in Ireland. The project is reportedly responsible for more than 500 jobs in the region. “The health and safety of our cast and crew is our top priority and we are closely monitoring the situation,” Skydance said in a statement to Deadline.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 17, 2020 6:14 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

5

95390

iOS 11
A11 Bionic 64-bit chipset with M11 motion coprocessor
dual 12MP camera f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures with dual OIS
Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

89900

Apple iOS 12
A12 Bionic hexa-core SoC
12MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 discounted on Amazon India
Deals
Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 discounted on Amazon India
Redmi Soundbar 2.0 to launch soon

News

Redmi Soundbar 2.0 to launch soon

Resident Evil 3 Demo coming March 19; Resistance Open Beta starts March 27

Gaming

Resident Evil 3 Demo coming March 19; Resistance Open Beta starts March 27

Working from home due to Coronavirus outbreak: All tools you will need

News

Working from home due to Coronavirus outbreak: All tools you will need

AMD launches Ryzen 9 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors for gaming notebooks

Gaming

AMD launches Ryzen 9 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors for gaming notebooks

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Sony WH-H910N Review

Redmi Soundbar 2.0 to launch soon

Working from home due to Coronavirus outbreak: All tools you will need

Whirlpool 3D Cool Inverter Air conditioners launched

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on March 24

Apple Powerbeats new variant revealed

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 discounted on Amazon India

Deals

Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 discounted on Amazon India
Contagion Hollywood movie on Prime video is gaining popularity amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Entertainment

Contagion Hollywood movie on Prime video is gaining popularity amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Apple Powerbeats new variant revealed

News

Apple Powerbeats new variant revealed
Apple suspends active filming due to Coronavirus outbreak

Entertainment

Apple suspends active filming due to Coronavirus outbreak
Apple iPhone shipments increased more than 55 percent in Jan-Feb 2020

News

Apple iPhone shipments increased more than 55 percent in Jan-Feb 2020

हिंदी समाचार

ICICI बैंक ने कोरोना वायरस को लेकर उठाया बड़ा कदम, लॉन्च की नई सेवा

Realme Days Sale 19 मार्च से होगी शुरू, Realme X, Realme XT, Realme 5 सीरीज मिलेंगे सस्ते दामों पर

लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई इस स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर, मिल सकते हैं बेहद खास फीचर

Honor 9X Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में Google Mobile Services के बिना हो सकता है लॉन्च

फ्लिपकार्ट की सेल में इस दमदार 5जी स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा 5 हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट

News

Redmi Soundbar 2.0 to launch soon
News
Redmi Soundbar 2.0 to launch soon
Working from home due to Coronavirus outbreak: All tools you will need

News

Working from home due to Coronavirus outbreak: All tools you will need
Whirlpool 3D Cool Inverter Air conditioners launched

News

Whirlpool 3D Cool Inverter Air conditioners launched
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on March 24

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on March 24
Apple Powerbeats new variant revealed

News

Apple Powerbeats new variant revealed