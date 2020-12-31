Apple iPhones are on exciting discounts on the occasion of New Year’s. Interested buyers can get exciting discounts on the best-selling iPhone 11, the latest iPhone 12 series, and even the iPhone SE 2020 exclusively via Vijay Sales as part of its ‘Apple Days’ sale campaign in India. Keep on reading to know about the offers. Also Read - Apple's new AirPods Pro 2 to come in two size options to choose from: Know details

iPhone 11, iPhone 12 series up for grabs on discount

The exclusive 'Apple Days' sale is now live and will go on until January 3, 2021. It is taking place via the Vijay Sales retail stores, as well as, online stores in the country.

As part of the sale, the best-selling iPhone 11 is available at a starting price of Rs. 46,999 and the iPhone SE 2020 starts at Rs. 32,999. The iPhone 12 starts at Rs. 71,490, the iPhone 12 Mini at Rs. 60,900, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,19,900.

There are offers on other Apple products as well. The AirPods are priced at Rs. 12,399, the AirPods Pro starts at Rs. 20,490, the Apple Watch Series 6 starts at Rs. 35,900, and the Apple Watch SE starts at Rs. 26,490.

Nilesh Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales said, “This year has been tough but we want our consumers to welcome 2021with fantastic feels by laying hands on their most desired smartphones and gadgets at some eye-popping offers. We at Vijay Sales have come up with amazing discounts on all the latest models of iPhones, Apple watches, HomePods, and even the Airpods. We hope our exclusive offerings will meet the expectations of our customers and bring them a reason to cheer towards a positive new year.”

Additionally, the MacBook Air (Core i5) starts at Rs. 59,900 as part of the sale with the HomePods starting at Rs. 14,990. The un-released Apple AirPods Pro Max can also be availed at a discounted price with a Rs. 5,000 voucher that can be redeemed via the Vijay Sales website.

One thing worth noting is that the aforementioned discounts are inclusive of the bank cashback and offers when availed during the purchase. The sale includes a cashback of Rs. 6,00o on HDFC Bank cards and EMI option availed via the cards.

If you are interested in grabbing yourself a new iPhone for the New Year 2021, you can head to the Vijay Sales website to know more about the ‘Apple Days’ sale.