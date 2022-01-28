Apple Macbook Air M1 at just Rs 69,900: How to get

Apple’s MacBook Air is one of the most popular thin and light laptops currently available in the market. The MacBook Air M1 was launched back in 2020, and starts at Rs 92,900 in India. Interested customers can currently get the laptop at an effective price of just Rs 69,900. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini discount: Here's how to grab the iPhone under Rs 30,000

The MacBook Air M1 is currently available at an effective price of Rs 69,900. However, the discount is not direct and interested customers will have to bundle multiple offers to avail the price. Here we will be taking a look at how you can currently get the MacBook Air M1 at just Rs 69,900. Also Read - Tim Cook's house is completely blurred out on Google Maps, Apple Maps: Here’s why

The MacBook Air M1 is currently priced at Rs 92,900 for the base model at Apple authorised reseller, India iStore. Customers purchasing it using an ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or SBI bank cards will be eligible to avail of a flat cashback of Rs 6,000, which will bring down the effective price of Rs 86,900. You can also bundle this with a Rs 12,000 exchange offer, which will bring down the effective price to Rs 74,900. However, keep in mind, the laptop you are exchanging should be in working condition. The exchange offer is bundled with an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000, which brings down the effective price of the laptop to Rs 69,900. Also Read - Apple may let you use FaceID with a mask in the next iOS update

India iStore has been running similar offers for some time now, and has even been advertising them on social media apps like Instagram. The reseller has confirmed that the offer is valid till stock lasts.

Apple MacBook Air M1 sports a 13.3-inch LED-backlit display with a resolution of 1600×1560 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own M1 chip, which consists of an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of SSD storage.

The company claims that the laptop can provide a battery life of up to 15 hours of wireless web and up to 18 hours of Apple TV app movie playback. It comes with a 30W USB-C power adapter.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, two USB 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. The keyboard features a Touch ID sensor for security and the laptop comes with a 720p FaceTime HD camera.