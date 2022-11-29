comscore Apple MacBook Air M1 selling at over Rs 20,000 discount: Here is how the deal works
Apple MacBook Air M1 selling at over Rs 20,000 discount: Here is how the deal works

Only one Apple MacBook Air M1 variant is available for the price of Rs 89,490, which is more than Rs 10,000 less than the original price.

Last year, Apple increased the base price for its MacBook range in India. The official price of the MacBook Air M1, currently Apple’s most popular MacBook model, rose from Rs 92,900 to Rs 99,900. You will have to pay that amount if you buy the MacBook Air M1 from the Apple Store, but if you buy it from third-party stores, you can get it for under Rs 80,000 right now. That means a discount of around Rs 20,000 on the Apple MacBook Air M1. But there is a condition that you have to meet to be able to buy the MacBook Air M1 for less than Rs 80,000 right now. Also Read - iPhone 12 Mini is now more affordable, Is it good as a secondary phone?

The Reliance Digital Store is selling the MacBook Air M1 for a discounted price of Rs 89,490. This price is applicable to both online and offline purchases of the MacBook Air M1 from the Reliance Digital Store. This price also represents a discount of about Rs 10,500 on the original price. But this is not where the deal ends. Also Read - Elon Musk may make an 'alternative' smartphone to iPhone, Android phones

MacBook Air M1 deal

On the Reliance Digital Store, there is only one MacBook Air M1 variant that is available for the price of Rs 89,490. Now, the store is giving an instant discount of Rs 10,000 on this price only if you use an HDFC Bank credit card. While the listing of the MacBook Air M1 on the Reliance Digital Store mentions that you would get a discount of Rs 10,000 when opting for the EMI option, you can get it for EMI, No-Cost EMI, and even the upfront payment option. You have the option to choose any payment method and still get the Rs 10,000 discount. Also Read - Apple is likely to ditch the $50 Pencil with its upcoming iPhone

If you choose the regular EMI option, remember that you will have to pay the interest, as well as taxes and the processing charge, over and above the price. For the No-Cost EMI option, you still have to pay the processing fee, but the interest already gets credited to you in the form of an upfront discount. For the full payment in one go, you do not pay any additional charges and still get a Rs 10,000 discount.

The effective price of the Apple MacBook Air M1 becomes Rs 79,490.

  Published Date: November 29, 2022 1:03 PM IST
