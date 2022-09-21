Apple Macbook Air M1 Will Be Down To Lowest Price In Flipkart Sale

The Flipkart Big Billion Days are just around the corner and it is the right time to start wish-listing products that you have been waiting to buy. If a new Apple MacBook Air is one of the things you are planning to buy in the upcoming sale, Flipkart may have the best deal. An alleged offer banner on Flipkart shows the first-generation Apple Silicon-powered MacBook Air will be available for less than Rs 70,000 during the upcoming sale. Considering the current price of the MacBook Air M1 is Rs 92,900, the offer at Rs 70,000 price sounds like the best deal by far. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Best deals on flagship smartphones

Tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted a screenshot of the listing where the offer price of the MacBook Air M1 is mentioned. The second digit of the price is unknown right now but in the worst case, it could be 69,490 and Rs 60,490 in the best case. While the latter would make the MacBook Air M1 deal on Flipkart the lowest, the former is a pretty good deal. That being said, there seems to be a caveat.

The listing of the Apple MacBook Air M1 shows an asterisk above the offer price. It means there could be terms and conditions on the deal. You might need a certain credit card for maximum savings, on top of exchange value that is likely to bring down the price of the MacBook Air M1.