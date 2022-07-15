Apple recently launched its new MacBook Air M2. In addition to the new chip, other highlights of the laptop includes a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a quad-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life, and support for MagSafe charging. The MacBook Air will be available for purchase starting today in India. Also Read - Apple iPad with OLED screen set to release in 2024: All you need to know

Apple MacBook Air M2 pricing, availability

Apple MacBook Air M2 is launched in three variants in India. The 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage variant is priced at Rs 1,19,900. On the other hand, the variant with an 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD version costs Rs 1,49,900 in India. The top-of-the-line model with 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage space is launched at Rs 2,49,990 in India.

In terms of offers, buyers can get 5 percent instant cashback up to Rs 6,000 with qualifying HDFC Bank credit cards on orders over Rs 54,900, and 3 or 6 months No Cost EMI with qualifying HDFC credit cards.

Additionally, buyers will also get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when they buy a Mac.

Apple MacBook Air M2 chip specifications

Coming to the specifications, the new MacBook Air laptop comes with a 13.6-inch LED display with a resolution of 2,560×1,664 pixels, 500 nits of brightness and True Tone technology. The display also houses a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.

The laptop, as mentioned before, is powered by Apple’s M2 chipset with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple says that its new M2 chip is 18 percent faster in terms of the CPU and 35 percent faster in terms of GPU performance. It also offers up to 18 hours of battery life, which is a marked improvement over last year’s M1 chipset. Users can pick up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage space.

In terms of audio, the laptop has a four-speaker sound system with wide stereo sound and support for spatial audio, a three-mic array with directional beamforming and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As far as connectivity is concerned, the new MacBook Air features support for WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. It will be available in India in Silver, Starlight Space, Grey and Midnight colour variants.