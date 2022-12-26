Apple MacBook Air M2 is selling at about Rs 27,000 discount: Here is the deal

‘Tis the season of gifts. If you are looking to gift someone or youself a new and fancy gadget, how about the Apple MacBook Air? Sure, it is expensive, but there is an ongoing deal on the laptop that makes it a little more attractive if you have that sort of budget. The Apple MacBook Air M2 was launched at Rs 1,19,900 in India, but you can save more than Rs 25,000 on it right now. Also Read - Waiting for launch of MacBook Pro, Mac mini with M2 chip? Here's what Apple may be planning

Before I tell you about the deal, let me give you some key information about the MacBook Air M2. Apple launched the MacBook Air M2 last year in India at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900. It was a steep jump from the launch price of the MacBook Air M1, which arrived at Rs 92,900 in India but was later hiked to Rs 98,900 due to currency fluctuations. Apple’s MacBook Air has always been the most-sold laptop because it costs less than the MacBook Pro and offers a great performance. But a price tag of over Rs 1 lakh repelled some buyers. Not anymore.

Apple MacBook Air M2 deal

Croma is currently selling that MacBook Air M2 at a discounted price of Rs 1,02,990 right now. This price is valid for both online and offline purchases, so you can anytime go to your nearest store and check out the deal. The price of Rs 1,02,990 represents a discount of Rs 16,910 on the MacBook Air M2. While this is a good enough deal, it does not end here.

If you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you can save Rs 10,000 flat. According to the Croma offer, using an HDFC Bank credit card will shave off Rs 10,000 instantly on the price, so the final price of the MacBook Air M2 will become Rs 92,990 — almost the same price as the MacBook Air M1’s original cost. The Rs 10,000 discount is applicable to both upfront and instalment payments. If you choose to pay through EMIs, you can even go for No Cost EMI options that are available for six, nine, and 12 months. In other words, you can pay in instalments without having to pay the interest for utilising this facility.