comscore Apple MacBook Air M2 is selling at about Rs 27,000 discount: Here is the deal
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Apple Macbook Air M2 Is Selling At About Rs 27000 Discount Here Is The Deal
News

Apple MacBook Air M2 is selling at about Rs 27,000 discount: Here is the deal

Deals

Apple MacBook Air M2 is currently down to one of its lowest prices since the launch in India last year at the cost of Rs 1,19,900.

macairm2

‘Tis the season of gifts. If you are looking to gift someone or youself a new and fancy gadget, how about the Apple MacBook Air? Sure, it is expensive, but there is an ongoing deal on the laptop that makes it a little more attractive if you have that sort of budget. The Apple MacBook Air M2 was launched at Rs 1,19,900 in India, but you can save more than Rs 25,000 on it right now. Also Read - Waiting for launch of MacBook Pro, Mac mini with M2 chip? Here's what Apple may be planning

Before I tell you about the deal, let me give you some key information about the MacBook Air M2. Apple launched the MacBook Air M2 last year in India at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900. It was a steep jump from the launch price of the MacBook Air M1, which arrived at Rs 92,900 in India but was later hiked to Rs 98,900 due to currency fluctuations. Apple’s MacBook Air has always been the most-sold laptop because it costs less than the MacBook Pro and offers a great performance. But a price tag of over Rs 1 lakh repelled some buyers. Not anymore.

Apple MacBook Air M2 deal

Croma is currently selling that MacBook Air M2 at a discounted price of Rs 1,02,990 right now. This price is valid for both online and offline purchases, so you can anytime go to your nearest store and check out the deal. The price of Rs 1,02,990 represents a discount of Rs 16,910 on the MacBook Air M2. While this is a good enough deal, it does not end here.

If you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you can save Rs 10,000 flat. According to the Croma offer, using an HDFC Bank credit card will shave off Rs 10,000 instantly on the price, so the final price of the MacBook Air M2 will become Rs 92,990 — almost the same price as the MacBook Air M1’s original cost. The Rs 10,000 discount is applicable to both upfront and instalment payments. If you choose to pay through EMIs, you can even go for No Cost EMI options that are available for six, nine, and 12 months. In other words, you can pay in instalments without having to pay the interest for utilising this facility.

  • Published Date: December 26, 2022 10:56 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 11, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro to launch in China on January 4
Mobiles
OnePlus 11, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro to launch in China on January 4
Redmi 11 Prime 5G receives a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India

Deals

Redmi 11 Prime 5G receives a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India

Twitter not going to bankrupt, but isn't secure yet, says Elon Musk

News

Twitter not going to bankrupt, but isn't secure yet, says Elon Musk

5G in India: Millions of Indians living near airports may not get to enjoy 5G in 2023, here's why

News

5G in India: Millions of Indians living near airports may not get to enjoy 5G in 2023, here's why

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R to launch on Feb 7: Check India pricing, major specifications here

News

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R to launch on Feb 7: Check India pricing, major specifications here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

LG Velvet will finally get Android 13 update next year, but no hope for 5G support on Wing yet

Twitter not going to bankrupt, but isn't secure yet, says Elon Musk

5G in India: Millions of Indians living near airports may not get to enjoy 5G in 2023, here's why

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R to launch on Feb 7: Check India pricing, major specifications here

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, December 25: Win rewards and freebies

Biggest tech developments in India in 2022

WhatsApp releases 2022 recap video, here are top 5 features we liked

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?