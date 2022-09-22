comscore Apple Store announces festive season sale on iPhones in India
Apple Store announces festive season sale on iPhones in India

Apple has announced a festive offer for a limited period this year will also likely bring special bundles of iPhone and AirPods just like last year.

Apple Store has announced it will kick off a limited-time offer in India from September 26. A small ticker on the Apple India website reads: “Get ready, our limited-time offer begins on 26.09.22. Save the date.” While Apple has not revealed what offer this would be, it is safe to assume that the company’s online store will join the festive season to dole out discounts and cashback offers on iPhones, AirPods, Watches, and Macs. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom sale starts: Best smartphone deals from OnePlus, Apple, iQoo, Samsung

The upcoming Apple sale is likely to have a freebie offer, much like last year’s that gave customers a pair of free Apple AirPods on purchasing new iPhones. This year’s festive offer will also likely bring special bundles of iPhone and AirPods. However, Apple has highlighted that those upcoming offers will be valid for a limited time. Since the sale begins on September 26, it will likely run for three to four days. “Plenty to celebrate,” said Apple on its India Store. Also Read - Apple sale now live on Croma: Best deals on iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro and more

Other iPhone offers

If you cannot wait for Apple’s limited-time offer, Flipkart has an extravaganza of iPhone deals under the Big Billion Days sale right now. At the beginning of the sale, the iPhone 13 was available for as low as Rs 48,000, but the first batch ran out of stock in minutes. The second batch of the iPhone 13 came with an offer of Rs 51,990, but even that was sold out after a few minutes. On top of the Flipkart discount, there are credit card offers that bring down the cost even lower. Here is a quick guide on how to save more on the iPhone deals, and one of the ways includes using branded credit cards. For instance, by using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you could get around Rs 4,500 off on the iPhone 13. Similarly, the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will get you the maximum benefits on the iPhone 12 purchase on Amazon.

  • Published Date: September 22, 2022 9:21 AM IST
