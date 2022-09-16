The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series are now available to buy in India from the Apple Store. While the pre-order went live last week, the availability of the new iPhone models widened today. If you are planning to buy the new iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Pro series, Apple Store has an offer for you. You will be eligible for cashback on the purchase, giving you benefits on the latest iPhone devices from the very first day of their sale in India. The cashback offer requires you to meet one condition. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, offers

The Apple Store India has listed an offer where if you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you will become eligible to get a cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the new iPhone 14. While this is the main condition for the cashback eligibility, there is a fine print to the offer. Before I talk about the nitty-gritty of the offer, as well as other things that are up for grabs, let us get the official prices of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max out of our way. Since the iPhone 14 Plus will go on sale from October 7, this article does not talk about that model. Also Read - How to track your medications on Apple Watch, iPhone

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro prices in India

iPhone 14 128GB – Rs 79,900

iPhone 14 256GB – Rs 89,900

iPhone 512GB – Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 14 Pro 128GB – Rs 1,29,900

iPhone 14 Pro 256GB – Rs 1,39,900

iPhone 14 Pro 512GB – Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 14 Pro 1TB – Rs 1,79,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB – Rs 1,39,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB – Rs 1,49,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB – Rs 1,69,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB – Rs 1,89,900

Apple Store India offers on the iPhone 14

When you purchase an iPhone 14 from the Apple Store using the HDFC Bank credit card, you become eligible for a cashback of Rs 6,000 instantly. However, you have to keep in mind that this offer is valid twice on a card, which means if you have used your HDFC card at least two times previously to get cashback on an Apple product before, the same card will not be eligible for the cashback offer. You could use a different HDFC Bank credit card to get the offer though. Also Read - How to use iOS 16's car crash detection on iPhone, Apple Watch

Similarly, you could use an HDFC Bank credit card to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, but the cashback on either model will come down to Rs 5,000. The conditions for cashback eligibility remain the same.

Apple Store also lets you buy the new iPhone 14 using the no-cost EMI payment option, meaning you could buy the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in instalments without having to pay the interest. However, keep in mind that you may be charged the processing fee, as well as the government taxes on your EMIs.