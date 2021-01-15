Apple Store Rs 5,000 cashback offer starts January 2021

Apple is giving a limited period cashback offer on its Apple Store Online in India next week. Customers purchasing an Apple product with a value above Rs 44,900 during the offer period will be eligible to receive a cashback of Rs 5,000 if they have made the transaction via HDFC Bank credit cards and HDFC credit card-based EMI plans. The offer will begin from Thursday, i.e. January 21, and will go on until January 28. The cashback will be distributed once the product is delivered. Also Read - Samsung follows Apple and Xiaomi, removes charger from the box

Apple says that the offer cannot be clubbed with the Education Program offers and is valid only on a single item purchase once per card. Moreover, you have to buy a product with a value above Rs 44,900 in order to avail the benefit. Apple is also offering a no-cost EMI offer for a period of six months on all Apple products. This offer will also expire by January 28.

The limited cashback offer limits the cashback to mostly premium products in Apple's product lineup. Those interested in availing the benefit for an iPhone purchase can only enjoy it if they purchase an iPhone XR and more expensive devices. The iPhone SE with its lower starting price for the base variant isn't eligible for it. Similarly, you won't be able to avail the benefits on the AirPods and AirPods Pro.

The Apple Store Online was floated late last year as Apple’s first outlet for performing direct business with the Indian consumers. The first major offer for India came in the form of the Diwali offer for the iPhone 11, wherein Apple was offering the base AirPods for free. However, you can get better offers often on third-party online retailers.

Currently, the latest product from Apple to join its India lineup is AirPods Max, retailing at a price of Rs 59,900. The AirPods Max is an over-the-ear high fidelity headphone with ANC features baked in. Similar to the regular AirPods, the Max comes with deep integration with the Apple ecosystem and Siri.

Prior to the AirPods Max, it was the latest MacBook models with the new M1 chip gracing the Indian store. The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro come get the new ARM-based M1 chip that promises notable leaps in performance and battery life.