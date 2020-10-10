comscore Apple to offer free Rs 14,900 Airpods with iPhone 11: Check details
Apple to offer free Rs 14,900 Airpods with iPhone 11: Check details

Ahead of the big Diwali festival, the company will be giving free Rs 14,900 Airpods on the purchase of Apple iPhone 11. This offer will be live from October 17.

  Updated: October 10, 2020 1:01 PM IST
Do you have any plans to buy a good pair of wireless earphones as well as a flagship phone? If this is the case, then we suggest you wait for a few days as Apple will be giving a tempting offer, as part of Diwali. Ahead of the festival, the company will be giving free Rs 14,900 Airpods on the purchase of Apple iPhone 11. This will offer will be live from October 17, which is next week. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a launched in India at Rs 29,999, sale on Flipkart starting October 16

Apple hasn’t yet revealed as to when this “free Airpods” offer will lapse, but it is expected to reveal all the details soon. We believe this offer could be for a limited time period. The Apple iPhone 11 comes with a starting price of Rs 68,300 in India. This price is for the base 64GB storage model. On Amazon and Flipkart, the device is listed with a price label of Rs 61,990. The e-commerce sites are currently selling the Airpods for Rs 13,499. This means that for both iPhone 11 and Airpods, you will have to spend Rs 75,489 on Flipkart or Amazon.in. If you are buying the iPhone 11 via Apple India’s online store, then you will save Rs 7,189. Also Read - Realme Festive Days sale: Discounts up to Rs 5,000 on Realme X50 Pro and more

However, Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian sales will also start next week. So, there is a possibility that the prices of the Airpods and iPhone 11 will reduce. A recent sale banner on Amazon.in hinted that the iPhone 11 will be available with price under Rs 50,000. So, if you are interested in buying the mentioned iOS devices, you need to do your research to see which one is offering you at a much cheaper price when the festival sale begins. Now, let’s take a look at the specifications of the iPhone 11. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India and all you need to know

Apple iPhone 11: Specifications, features

The iPhone 11 comes with an aluminum frame with a glass back. The highlight of the smartphone is the 6.1-inch display and dual rear cameras. There is support for Dolby Atmos, spatial surround audio. It is powered by A13 Bionic SoC, which Apple claims is the fastest chipset on a smartphone. Apple says it is energy efficient and can offer 1 hour more battery life than the iPhone XR. The device also comes with faster Face ID.

The camera upgrades come in the form of dual sensors at the back. Both are o 12-megapixel resolution. One has a wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, and the other is an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degrees field of view and f/2.5 aperture. There is support for dedicated night mode too. Upfront, there is a 12-megapixel selfie snapper with support for 4K video and slow-motion video recording.

Features Apple iPhone 11
Price 68300
Chipset A13 Bionic SoC
OS iOS 13
Display 6.1-inch Liquid Retina
Internal Memory 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 12MP
Battery
  Published Date: October 10, 2020 12:54 PM IST
  Updated Date: October 10, 2020 1:01 PM IST

