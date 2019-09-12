comscore Apple Watch Series 3 gets a price cut in India; now starts at Rs 20,900
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Apple Watch Series 3 gets a price cut in India; now starts from Rs 20,900
News

Apple Watch Series 3 gets a price cut in India; now starts from Rs 20,900

Deals

The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) comes with a starting price of Rs 20,900 in India. The GPS + Cellular edition (38mm) now starts from Rs 29,900. Read on to know more.

  • Published: September 12, 2019 8:10 PM IST
Apple-Watch-Series-3-launched

Just recently, Apple took the wraps off its latest Apple Watch Series 5, alongside the iPhone 11 series. Following which, the Cupertino giant slashed the prices of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone X. The price cut list also includes Apple’s Watch Series 3. Now, the Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) comes with a starting price of Rs 20,900. The 42mm variant of the wearable will cost you Rs 23,900 in India. The GPS + Cellular edition (38mm) now starts from Rs 29,900, while the 42mm model is priced at Rs 32,900.

The Apple Watch Series 3 comes in 38mm and 42mm casing and can be configured with a wide range of cases and straps. To recall, the Apple Watch Series 3 was launched alongside iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X in September in 2017. The lineup comes in three cases of Gold, Silver and Space Grey along with a Sport Band. As for the specifications, the Watch Series 3 is powered by a dual-core processor, Gadgets360 reports. Apple also uses a new W2 chip on the Watch Series 3 for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone X: Price cut in India, EMI options and other benefits

Also Read

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone X: Price cut in India, EMI options and other benefits

This smartwatch from the company can tell if your heartbeat falls or is irregular. Your heart rate will also be displayed on the face of the Watch. The Watch Series 3 also allows you to stream music directly through it. You can stream up to 40 million songs on the new Apple Watch. The Music app includes playlists like New Music Mix and Favorites Mix.

Watch: Apple WWDC 2019

As per the company, the old Watch Series 3 offers up to 18 hours of battery life. Apple has also enabled a talking Siri on the Watch 3 Series. It also comes with an altimeter. In addition to showing the number of steps taken and calories burned, this Apple Watch can also monitor blood glucose levels.

Separately, prices for the new Apple Watch 5 starts from Rs 40,900 in India. This is the price for the GPS-only variant of the wearable. Prices go up to Rs 49,900 for the GPS + Cellular variant. The company hasn’t revealed a specific availability date for its latest smartwatch. Instead, it only says that the new product is ‘coming soon’ to Apple Authorized Resellers.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 12, 2019 8:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple Watch Series 3 gets a price cut in India; now starts from Rs 20,900
Deals
Apple Watch Series 3 gets a price cut in India; now starts from Rs 20,900
OnePlus TV likely to come with Amazon Alexa integration

News

OnePlus TV likely to come with Amazon Alexa integration

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7.1 discounted on Amazon India

Deals

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7.1 discounted on Amazon India

Google Pixel 4 video reveals Pixel Themes, Screen Attention and more

News

Google Pixel 4 video reveals Pixel Themes, Screen Attention and more

Best Laptops Under Rs 40,000 to buy in India

Top Products

Best Laptops Under Rs 40,000 to buy in India

Most Popular

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

OnePlus TV likely to come with Amazon Alexa integration

Google Pixel 4 video reveals Pixel Themes, Screen Attention and more

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus with 128GB storage now available for purchase

Gionee launches Smart ‘Life’ Watch at Rs 2,999 on Flipkart

TRAI says new MNP fee will be effective from September 30

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Watch Series 3 gets a price cut in India; now starts from Rs 20,900

Deals

Apple Watch Series 3 gets a price cut in India; now starts from Rs 20,900
Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus with 128GB storage now available for purchase

News

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus with 128GB storage now available for purchase
Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Review

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review
New Apple iPhone 11 is freaking out people with Trypophobia: Here's why

News

New Apple iPhone 11 is freaking out people with Trypophobia: Here's why
iPhone price cut: Check out new India price of iPhones

Deals

iPhone price cut: Check out new India price of iPhones

हिंदी समाचार

Realme XT स्मार्टफोन कल होगा लॉन्च, 64MP का होगा कैमरा

Chandrayaan 2: नोबेल मेडलिस्ट ने कहा, विक्रम मून लैंडर समस्या को सही कर लेगा ISRO

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 vs Amazon Great Indian Festival: दीवाली सेल में कौन है बेस्ट

Vivo Z1x कल पहली बार सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और सेल ऑफर्स

Spectra ने पेश किया अनलिमिटेड डाटा के साथ 1 Gbps स्पीड वाला ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान, जानें कीमत और डिटेल्स


News

OnePlus TV likely to come with Amazon Alexa integration
News
OnePlus TV likely to come with Amazon Alexa integration
Google Pixel 4 video reveals Pixel Themes, Screen Attention and more

News

Google Pixel 4 video reveals Pixel Themes, Screen Attention and more
Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus with 128GB storage now available for purchase

News

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus with 128GB storage now available for purchase
Gionee launches Smart ‘Life’ Watch at Rs 2,999 on Flipkart

News

Gionee launches Smart ‘Life’ Watch at Rs 2,999 on Flipkart
TRAI says new MNP fee will be effective from September 30

News

TRAI says new MNP fee will be effective from September 30