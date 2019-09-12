Just recently, Apple took the wraps off its latest Apple Watch Series 5, alongside the iPhone 11 series. Following which, the Cupertino giant slashed the prices of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone X. The price cut list also includes Apple’s Watch Series 3. Now, the Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) comes with a starting price of Rs 20,900. The 42mm variant of the wearable will cost you Rs 23,900 in India. The GPS + Cellular edition (38mm) now starts from Rs 29,900, while the 42mm model is priced at Rs 32,900.

The Apple Watch Series 3 comes in 38mm and 42mm casing and can be configured with a wide range of cases and straps. To recall, the Apple Watch Series 3 was launched alongside iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X in September in 2017. The lineup comes in three cases of Gold, Silver and Space Grey along with a Sport Band. As for the specifications, the Watch Series 3 is powered by a dual-core processor, Gadgets360 reports. Apple also uses a new W2 chip on the Watch Series 3 for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

This smartwatch from the company can tell if your heartbeat falls or is irregular. Your heart rate will also be displayed on the face of the Watch. The Watch Series 3 also allows you to stream music directly through it. You can stream up to 40 million songs on the new Apple Watch. The Music app includes playlists like New Music Mix and Favorites Mix.

Watch: Apple WWDC 2019

As per the company, the old Watch Series 3 offers up to 18 hours of battery life. Apple has also enabled a talking Siri on the Watch 3 Series. It also comes with an altimeter. In addition to showing the number of steps taken and calories burned, this Apple Watch can also monitor blood glucose levels.

Separately, prices for the new Apple Watch 5 starts from Rs 40,900 in India. This is the price for the GPS-only variant of the wearable. Prices go up to Rs 49,900 for the GPS + Cellular variant. The company hasn’t revealed a specific availability date for its latest smartwatch. Instead, it only says that the new product is ‘coming soon’ to Apple Authorized Resellers.