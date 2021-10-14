At the California Streaming event, Apple launches Watch Series 7 alongside the newer iPhones. During the event, the company said that the new Apple Watch will be released at a later date. Just a few days ago, the price and availability in India of the Watch Series 7 were revealed. The new Watch Series 7 will go on sale from October 15. Also Read - Looking to buy the iPhone 13? You may need to wait for longer

Watch Series 7 price in India

Apple Watch Series 7 is available at a price of Rs 41,900 and comes in five aluminum case finishes including Green, Midnight, New Blue, Starlight, and (Product) Red. The stainless-steel model with sport band comes in Gold, Graphite, and Silver color variants with price at Rs 69,900. On the other hand, the stainless-steel model with Milanese loop costs Rs 73,900 and the titanium case with leather case costs Rs 83,900. Also Read - Apple's October event date announced: New MacBooks, AirPods 3, and more coming next week

Apple Watch Series 7 offers and discounts

The India iStore is providing discounts on shopping with HDFC credit and debit cards. In addition, no cost-EMI option will also be available on the Apple Watch. Customers will get Rs 3,000 cashback on HDFC debit and credit cards, which drops the price of the smartwatch to Rs 38,900. Also Read - Apple’s October 2021 launch event: New Macbook Pros, Mac mini, AirPods 3 expected

Additionally, Bajaj Finance Ltd, IDFC First Bank, and ZestMoney provide zero percent down payment and no-cost EMI option for 9 months. There is a 20 percent down payment and no-cost EMI for 12 months and 33 percent down payment with no cost EMI for 16 months.

How to pre-order

The Watch Series 7 is available for pre-orders in several markets such as Canada, UK, UAE, AUS, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Australia, China, France, Japan, and India. Customers are able to pre-order the smartwatch from October 8. Interested buyers can order the smartwatch from Apple’s official website.

Apple Watch Series 7 shipping details

The India shipment for the stainless steel variant shows a tentative delivery date between November 13 to November 20. In contrast, the Titanium Case with Leather Link variant shows the delivery date between November 22 – December 2.

Top features

As far as features are concerned, the Watch Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm size variants, IP6X certified for dust and WR50 for water resistance, an electrical heart sensor and a Blood Oxygen sensor, and watchOS 8. The company claims that the Watch can deliver an 18-hour battery life with 33 percent faster charging.

The Apple Watch Series 7 also features a new QWERTY keyboard with two unique watch faces and a larger display with calling and messaging. It gets a new mindfulness app and a new home app along with Apple Wallet. Additionally, the company claims that improvements have been made to the Messages and Photos app.