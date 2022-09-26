comscore Apple's festive season sale begins today: Check massive discount on iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro and other products
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Apples Festive Season Sale Begins Today Check Massive Discount On Iphone 13 Iphone 14 Pro And Other Products
News

Apple's festive season sale begins today: Check massive discount on iPhone, iPad and other products on the Apple store

Deals

During the sale, potential customers can get up to Rs 7000 instant discount on orders over Rs 41,900 across all products.

iPhone-14-Series

Apple's festive season sale begins today: Check massive discount on iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro and other products

Apple’s festive season sale is now live on its official website which brings up to Rs 7,000 instant discounts on products like iPhones, Macs, iPads, and other products on the Apple store. During Apple’s festive season sale potential buyers will be able to get massive discount on various Apple products including, the new launched Apple iPhone 14 series, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 13 Mini, AirPods Max, iPad Pro and other Apple products. Also Read - iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled: Here’s how Twitterati are reacting

During the sale, potential customers can get up to Rs 7000 instant discount on orders over Rs 41,900 across all products with HDFC Bank credit cards or American Express cards. In addition to this, buyers can also avail no-cost EMI from most leading banks. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max clone offered at Rs 5,850 in THIS country

All the latest iPhone 14 models are available on Apple.com/in at a starting price of Rs 79,990. During the sale, one would get an instant 7 percent discount of up to Rs 7,000 on all four models (iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max). One can also purchase and get offers on the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, iPhone SE, and iPhone 12. In addition, Apple is also selling all the latest and last-gen iPad, Macs, and Apple Watches at a discounted price. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: From iPhone 13 to iPhone 12 mini, check best iPhone deals

Apple has reportedly advised manufacturing partner Foxconn to increase production of iPhone 14 Pro models by 10 percent due to strong demand for the devices, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed.

“Due to strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models, my latest survey indicates that Apple has asked Hon Hai [Foxconn] to switch the producton lines of the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro models, which will help improve Apple’s product mix/iPhone ASP in 4Q22,” Kuo said in a tweet.

“Based on the production line conversion rate, it’s equivalent to an increase in the shipment forecast of iPhone 14 Pro models in 4Q22 by about 10%. Only a few components suppliers’ order changes currently reflect Hon Hai’s production line conversion (e.g., Samsung Display),” Kuo noted.

  • Published Date: September 26, 2022 9:53 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to launch in India today: Check expected price, features and more
automobile
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to launch in India today: Check expected price, features and more
Sony PlayStation 5 restock today at 12 PM: Here s how to pre-order PS5 gaming console in India

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 restock today at 12 PM: Here s how to pre-order PS5 gaming console in India

Oxenfree game is free to download for Netflix subscribers

Gaming

Oxenfree game is free to download for Netflix subscribers

Here are all the top movies coming to Netflix

Photo Gallery

Here are all the top movies coming to Netflix

Here is all you need to know about top shows coming to Netflix

Photo Gallery

Here is all you need to know about top shows coming to Netflix

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple's festive season sale begins today: Check massive discount on iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro and other products

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to launch in India today: Check expected price, features and more

Sony PlayStation 5 restock today at 12 PM: Here s how to pre-order PS5 gaming console in India

Oxenfree game is free to download for Netflix subscribers

Here are all the top movies coming to Netflix

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details
Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video

Features

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video
Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers

Features

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers
vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone

Reviews

vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone