Apple's festive season sale begins today: Check massive discount on iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro and other products

Apple’s festive season sale is now live on its official website which brings up to Rs 7,000 instant discounts on products like iPhones, Macs, iPads, and other products on the Apple store. During Apple’s festive season sale potential buyers will be able to get massive discount on various Apple products including, the new launched Apple iPhone 14 series, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 13 Mini, AirPods Max, iPad Pro and other Apple products. Also Read - iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled: Here’s how Twitterati are reacting

During the sale, potential customers can get up to Rs 7000 instant discount on orders over Rs 41,900 across all products with HDFC Bank credit cards or American Express cards. In addition to this, buyers can also avail no-cost EMI from most leading banks. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max clone offered at Rs 5,850 in THIS country

All the latest iPhone 14 models are available on Apple.com/in at a starting price of Rs 79,990. During the sale, one would get an instant 7 percent discount of up to Rs 7,000 on all four models (iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max). One can also purchase and get offers on the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, iPhone SE, and iPhone 12. In addition, Apple is also selling all the latest and last-gen iPad, Macs, and Apple Watches at a discounted price. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: From iPhone 13 to iPhone 12 mini, check best iPhone deals

Apple has reportedly advised manufacturing partner Foxconn to increase production of iPhone 14 Pro models by 10 percent due to strong demand for the devices, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed.

“Due to strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models, my latest survey indicates that Apple has asked Hon Hai [Foxconn] to switch the producton lines of the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro models, which will help improve Apple’s product mix/iPhone ASP in 4Q22,” Kuo said in a tweet.

(1/5)

Due to strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models, my latest survey indicates that Apple has asked Hon Hai to switch the production lines of the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro models, which will help improve Apple’s product mix/iPhone ASP in 4Q22. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 19, 2022

“Based on the production line conversion rate, it’s equivalent to an increase in the shipment forecast of iPhone 14 Pro models in 4Q22 by about 10%. Only a few components suppliers’ order changes currently reflect Hon Hai’s production line conversion (e.g., Samsung Display),” Kuo noted.