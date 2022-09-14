Flipkart has scheduled its Big Billion Days sale from September 23 to September 30 in India. Ahead of it, the eCommerce platform has been teasing some of the phones that will be discounted in the sale. Interestingly, Flipkart is doing price reveals for every brand every day. Just like that, today, Apple’s iPhone 13’s price has been revealed. The device will be available at a never seen price on the platform, let’s take a look. Also Read - iPhone prices in India vs iPhone prices in USA: Former RBI Governor explains why iPhones are expensive in India

iPhone 13 for under Rs 50,000 in Big Billion Days sale

The Apple iPhone 13, which retails for 69,900, will be available for a price tag of Rs 49,990 in the sale. This pricing will likely be for the base variant with 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Price and specs comparison

At this price, buyers get a lot, but definitely, not the charging adapter. Anyway, considering that this same chipset is being used in the new iPhone 14, which costs Rs 79,990, buying the iPhone 13 in the upcoming sale makes a lot of sense. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What has changed?

Despite having a 60Hz display, the iPhone 13 offers a good panel. It has an OLED screen and features a 12MP dual camera on the back. There’s a 12MP snapper on the front as well, this one is for selfies. It is worth noting that the latest iOS 16, which will come out of the box in the iPhone 14, will also be upgradable on the 13.

Apart from the iPhone 13, other iPhone models will also be on sale. One of the other highlighting deals in the sale will be the iPhone 11. The Apple A13 Bionic-powered iPhone 11 is confirmed to be available for under Rs 30,000 in the sale period.

iPhone 12 mini will also be on sale for under Rs 40,000. There are no details if the iPhone 13 mini, which is said to be the last compact iPhone, will be available in the sale.

If you were looking to buy an iPhone for a long time, this is your time.