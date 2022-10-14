Apple's not-so-good Diwali offer is ending on Diwali

Apple Store has announced that its Diwali offer is ending on Diwali, i.e., October 24. The festive season offer on the Apple Store began on September 26, right after the first festive season sales of shopping websites, Flipkart and Amazon, ended. Apple began holding limited-period festive season sales last year. The offers this time, however, are average at best. Instead of a freebie like last year, Apple is doling out just cashback on the purchase of any product but there are some conditions. Also Read - Apple Store Diwali offer is unexciting but it makes sense for iPhone 14 buyers

When you buy an iPhone, an iPad, an Apple Watch, or a MacBook with a price sticker of at least Rs 41,900, you become eligible for the Diwali offer. So, if the new iPhone 14 series is on your wish list, the cashback can make the deal sweeter for you. Similarly, a high-end iPad or a MacBook will be available at a lower price. But while buying the iPhone 14 from the Apple Store makes sense, it might be better to look for offers elsewhere if it is an old Apple product that you want to buy. Also Read - Apple Store announces festive season sale on iPhones in India

Before I tell you how, let me tell you the second and, possibly the important condition. You cannot get the cashback unless you have an HDFC Bank or American Express credit card. And even if you have one, you have to meet the condition that you should not have previously used the same card to get cashback on the purchase of an Apple product twice. If you meet that condition, you are eligible to buy an iPhone 14 at an effective starting price of Rs 72,900, instead of the original price of Rs 79,900. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom sale starts: Best smartphone deals from OnePlus, Apple, iQoo, Samsung

The iPhone 14 deal

The all-new iPhone 14 is mostly selling at its original price at most online and offline stores. Sure, offline retailers are throwing in freebies and offers to attract you away from shopping websites. That’s because shopping websites, such as Flipkart and Amazon, are running bank card offers on them to make the iPhone 14 deal sweeter. While each of their offers is different, there is a standard deal that is common across retailers and it involves an HDFC Bank credit card. If you use the card, provided you meet the aforementioned condition, you get Rs 5,000 back on the purchase of the iPhone 14 models and Rs 6,000 back on the iPhone 14 Pro models. The maximum discount is Rs 6,000. Apple has a better deal.

The Apple Store is giving you Rs 7,000 back on the use of the same card, in addition to one more. If you buy an iPhone 14 or an iPhone 14 Plus, you get Rs 2,000 extra while buying an iPhone 14 Pro or an iPhone 14 Pro Max gives you additional savings of Rs 1,000. The effective price for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, thus, will be Rs 72,900, Rs 82,900, Rs 1,22,900, and Rs 1,32,900, respectively.

For anything else, such as the iPhone 13, the Apple offer does not make much sense. That is because the official price of the iPhone 13 on the Apple Store right now is Rs 69,900, so while it is eligible for the Rs 7,000 cashback, the effective price is still more than what Flipkart was and is offering on it. You could buy the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 53,000 on Flipkart, which is a lot better deal than that of the Apple Store.