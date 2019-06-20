comscore Asus 5Z price cut in India: Features, specifications | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Asus 5Z prices in India slashed alongside the launch of the Asus 6Z
News

Asus 5Z prices in India slashed alongside the launch of the Asus 6Z

Deals

Prices for the Asus 5Z is now start at Rs 21,999. This is a limited time price cut, which is a part of the ongoing Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale.

  • Published: June 20, 2019 11:51 AM IST
asus-zenfone-5z

Yesterday, Asus launched its flagship smartphone in India. Called Asus 6Z, the smartphone’s prices start from Rs 31,999 and go up to Rs 39,999. As the name suggests, this new smartphone is the successor to last year’s Asus 5Z (aka Zenfone 5Z). Around the time Asus‘ new smartphone launched, there’s been an Asus 5Z price cut in India.

Asus 5Z price cut in India

Prices for the Asus 5Z now start at Rs 21,999 for the base model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. This is down from Rs 24,999. The top model, on the other hand, is now available at Rs 25,999. This variant with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM usually costs Rs 27,999. This price revision is a part of the ongoing Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. It is also temporary, and the prices will go back up tomorrow when the sale ends, Gadgets360 reports.

Asus 5Z features, specifications

As far as specifications and features are concerned, the Asus 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch Super IPS+ display. It is a tall display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and FHD+ (1080×2246 pixels) resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, which is aided by Adreno 630 GPU. As mentioned, there is up to 8GB RAM on offer, as well as, up to 256GB internal storage.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 OmniVision 8856 sensor with wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calling, there’s an 8-megapixel fixed focus OmniVision 8856 sensor.

Features Asus  5Z Asus 6Z
Price 21999 (limited offer) 31999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android Oreo (ZenUI 5) Android 9 Pie
Display 6.2-inches, 19:9 aspect ratio-
FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels)		  6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 256GB Storage + 8GB RAM 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP dual Camera 48PM + 13MP
Front Camera 8 MP with F2.0 aperture 48PM + 13MP
Battery 3300mAh battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus Zenfone 5Z

29999

Android Oreo with New Asus ZenUI 5
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core 64-bit Processor
12MP + 8MP dual Camera
  • Published Date: June 20, 2019 11:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG update live on Test Server with new weapon, vehicle and features
thumb-img
News
Amazon launches all-new 2019 Kindle Oasis in India
thumb-img
News
Nokia 6 (2017) update rolling out
thumb-img
News
Realme 2, Realme C1 get Android Pie beta

Editor's Pick

Vivo iQOO Neo with triple rear cameras teased
News
Vivo iQOO Neo with triple rear cameras teased
Realme aims to sell 15 million phones in 2019, company says

News

Realme aims to sell 15 million phones in 2019, company says

Facebook Libra and Calibra announced; coming in 2020

News

Facebook Libra and Calibra announced; coming in 2020

PUBG update live on Test Server with new weapon, vehicle and features

Gaming

PUBG update live on Test Server with new weapon, vehicle and features

Google Pixel 3a getting internal July 2019 patch

News

Google Pixel 3a getting internal July 2019 patch

Most Popular

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Honor 20i review

Vivo iQOO Neo with triple rear cameras teased

Data usage per smartphone will double in India by 2024 : Report

Realme aims to sell 15 million phones in 2019, company says

Facebook Libra and Calibra announced; coming in 2020

Microsoft will stop releasing Windows 7 updates from January 2020

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus 5Z prices cut in India

Deals

Asus 5Z prices cut in India
Motorola One Vision India launch today

News

Motorola One Vision India launch today
Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared

News

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared
Asus 6Z Review

Review

Asus 6Z Review
Asus 6Z launched in India: Price, features, specifications

News

Asus 6Z launched in India: Price, features, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO Neo स्मार्टफोन को Vivo ने किया टीज, ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप और नॉच डिस्प्ले के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Sony कर रही है छह रियर कैमरे वाले स्मार्टफोन पर काम

Nubia अपना अगला गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Red Magic 4 भारत में इसी साल करेगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Redmi स्मार्टफोन भारत में जुलाई में होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होंगी इसकी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Amazon ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया Kindle Oasis ई-बुक रिडर, 21,999 रुपये से शुरू होगी कीमत

News

Vivo iQOO Neo with triple rear cameras teased
News
Vivo iQOO Neo with triple rear cameras teased
Data usage per smartphone will double in India by 2024 : Report

News

Data usage per smartphone will double in India by 2024 : Report
Realme aims to sell 15 million phones in 2019, company says

News

Realme aims to sell 15 million phones in 2019, company says
Facebook Libra and Calibra announced; coming in 2020

News

Facebook Libra and Calibra announced; coming in 2020
Microsoft will stop releasing Windows 7 updates from January 2020

News

Microsoft will stop releasing Windows 7 updates from January 2020