Yesterday, Asus launched its flagship smartphone in India. Called Asus 6Z, the smartphone’s prices start from Rs 31,999 and go up to Rs 39,999. As the name suggests, this new smartphone is the successor to last year’s Asus 5Z (aka Zenfone 5Z). Around the time Asus‘ new smartphone launched, there’s been an Asus 5Z price cut in India.

Asus 5Z price cut in India

Prices for the Asus 5Z now start at Rs 21,999 for the base model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. This is down from Rs 24,999. The top model, on the other hand, is now available at Rs 25,999. This variant with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM usually costs Rs 27,999. This price revision is a part of the ongoing Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. It is also temporary, and the prices will go back up tomorrow when the sale ends, Gadgets360 reports.

Asus 5Z features, specifications

As far as specifications and features are concerned, the Asus 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch Super IPS+ display. It is a tall display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and FHD+ (1080×2246 pixels) resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, which is aided by Adreno 630 GPU. As mentioned, there is up to 8GB RAM on offer, as well as, up to 256GB internal storage.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 OmniVision 8856 sensor with wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calling, there’s an 8-megapixel fixed focus OmniVision 8856 sensor.

Features Asus 5Z Asus 6Z Price 21999 (limited offer) 31999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android Oreo (ZenUI 5) Android 9 Pie Display 6.2-inches, 19:9 aspect ratio-

FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels) 6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 256GB Storage + 8GB RAM 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP dual Camera 48PM + 13MP Front Camera 8 MP with F2.0 aperture 48PM + 13MP Battery 3300mAh battery 5,000mAh

