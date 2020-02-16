comscore Asus 6Z, 5Z, Max Pro M1, Max M2 get discount on Flipkart | BGR India
  Asus 6Z, 5Z, Max Pro M1 and Max M2 get up to Rs 4,000 off on Flipkart: Top offers and deals
Asus 6Z, 5Z, Max Pro M1 and Max M2 get up to Rs 4,000 off on Flipkart: Top offers and deals

Asus is offering up to Rs 4,000 off on its smartphones during the sale on Flipkart. Here is a look at top deals and offers that you should not miss during Mobiles Bonanza sale.

  Published: February 16, 2020 1:55 PM IST
Asus has announced offers and discounts on its smartphones during upcoming sale on Flipkart. The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is being held from February 17 to February 21, 2020. Ahead of the sale, we have already seen key deals on smartphones. Now, Asus has announced its own offer on some of its best-selling models. During the sale, customers will get a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards. Here is a look at top deals:

Asus 6Z with flat Rs 4,000 off

During the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale, Asus 6Z is available with a flat Rs 4,000 off on the smartphone. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage are available for Rs 23,999 and Rs 26,999 respectively. The variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 30,999. The Asus 6Z features a dual camera setup consisting of 48-megapixel main shooter and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. Due to its flip mechanism, the main camera also acts as a selfie camera. It is powered by Snapdragon 855, it comes with a 6.4-inch display, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage.

Asus 5Z with flat Rs 3,000 off

Asus is also offering flat Rs 3,000 off on Asus 5Z during the sale. The 6GB RAM model with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 18,999. We also have a similar price on the device during Qualcomm Snapdragon Days. In terms of specifications, we are looking at a Full HD+ display and support for Android 10 update. There is dual rear camera setup and the smartphone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile platform.

Asus Max Pro M1 with flat Rs 500 off

During the Mobiles Bonanza sale, Asus is offering flat Rs 500 off on the Max Pro M1. This is one of the best selling smartphones for Asus in the country. The smartphone is available at its lowest price ever on Flipkart starting at Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 7,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 10,999. You get a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 runs Android Pie and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Asus Max M2 with flat Rs 500 off

Asus Max M2 is also available with a discount of Rs 500 during the sale on Flipkart. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 6,999 while the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,499. The Max M2 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a wide notch and taller 19:9 aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC coupled with 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. For imaging, the Zenfone Max M2 comes equipped with dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera setup. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Other deals and offers

Asus is also offering flat Rs 1,000 off on the Asus Max M1 during the sale. The smartphone will be available for Rs 4,999. All the smartphones are available with three or six months EMI offer. This is in addition to the 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards. There is also no-cost EMI option available from Bajaj Finserv during this sale.

  Published Date: February 16, 2020 1:55 PM IST

