The Asus 6Z flagship smartphone has been praised for its aggressive pricing, top-of-the-line hardware and performance. Launched at a starting price of Rs 31,999, Asus has given an official price cut of up to Rs 5,000, making it even more affordable. Even last year’s Asus 5Z (also known as Zenfone 5Z) is getting up to Rs 7,000 price cut. Both smartphones will be available to buy from Flipkart. Regular exchange benefits will also be applicable. Here is all you need to know.

Asus 6Z price cut detailed

The base model had an old selling price of Rs 31,999, but after Rs 4,000 price cut, it will now be available for Rs 27,999. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Next is the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model. Previously available for Rs 34,999, it will now be available for Rs 30,999. Lastly, the top model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is also getting Rs 5,000 price cut. It will now set you back by Rs 34,999.

Zenfone 5Z price cut detailed

Moving on, the 5Z with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 16,999 after a Rs 5,000 price cut. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model will be available for Rs 18,999 after a Rs 6,000 discount. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model is getting the maximum price cut of Rs 7,000. It will now set you back by Rs 21,999.

Features Asus 6Z Asus 5Z (Zenfone 5Z) Price 27999 16999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 OS Android 9 Pie Android Oreo ZenUI 5 Display 6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels 6.2-inches, 19:9 aspect ratio-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels) Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 48PM + 13MP 12MP + 8MP dual Camera Front Camera 48PM + 13MP 8 MP with F2.0 aperture Battery 5,000mAh 3300mAh battery

Story Timeline