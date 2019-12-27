Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z, Asus Max M2 and other smartphones are available with discount on Flipkart. The smartphones are getting discount as part of Snapdragon Days sale on the e-commerce platform. As part of the offer, there is bumped up exchange offer and flat discount on select models. There is also 10 percent instant discount with ICICI Credit Cards and EMI transactions. Other offers include no cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv, Credit and Debit card from all banks for a period of three and six months.

Asus 6Z with exchange offer

During Snapdragon Days sale, Asus 6Z is available with bumped up exchange offer of Rs 4,000 on the 6GB RAM variant while the 8GB RAM variant is available with Rs 3,000 exchange offer. The Asus 6Z features a dual camera setup comprising of 48-megapixel main shooter and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. Due to its flip mechanism, the main camera acts as selfie camera as well. Powered by Snapdragon 855, it comes with a 6.4-inch display, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

Watch: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Asus 5Z

Another device available for sale is the Asus 5Z. The 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants are available with Rs 3,000 discount. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 15,999 while the 8GB + 256GB variant is available for Rs 18,999. It comes with a Full HD+ display and supports Android 10 update. There is dual rear camera setup and the smartphone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile platform.

Asus Max M2

Asus Max M2 is available with a discount of Rs 500 during Snapdragon Days sale on Flipkart. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 6,999 while the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,499. The Max M2 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a wide notch and taller 19:9 aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC coupled with 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. For imaging, the Zenfone Max M2 comes equipped with dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera setup. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Asus Max Pro M1

During the sale, Asus is offering Rs 500 off on the Max Pro M1. Asus managed to create a mark in India’s smartphone market with the Max Pro M1. So, the company is not discontinuing it from the market. The smartphone is available at its lowest price ever on Flipkart starting at Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 7,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 10,999. You get a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 runs Android Pie and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.