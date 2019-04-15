comscore
  Asus 'Back to School' offers announced: No-cost EMI and extended warranty on Zenbook, VivoBook, ROG, TUF and Eeebook models
Asus 'Back to School' offers announced: No-cost EMI and extended warranty on Zenbook, VivoBook, ROG, TUF and Eeebook models

Asus' 'Back to School' offer will be live till May 10 and customers buying new Zenbook, VivoBook, Eeebook, AIO or any gaming laptop will be able to avail no-cost EMI offers and extended warranty at discounted price.

  Published: April 15, 2019 3:36 PM IST
Asus ZenBook 13 Review Intext 4

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Asus has announced its ‘Back to School’ offer ahead of the start of this year’s school session. The Taiwanese company is offering EMI option and extended warranty on its notebooks and gaming laptops as part of the offer. The company is mainly targeting students with its thin and light laptops, which will be ideal for students. The offer is not just limited to laptops, there is also branded goodies like discounted HDD and customized ROG T-shirts. The ‘Back to School’ offer from Asus comes with interest-free EMIs and up to two years warranty extension.

Asus Back to School Offer: Here is what you need to know

Asus says that Back to School offer will be live till May 10, 2019, and as part of its Back to School offer, all Asus notebooks come with 1+1 year warranty extension at Rs 499, and 1+2 year warranty extension is being offered at Rs 1,799. Customers will also be able to avail 1+1 year warranty extension on Asus’ gaming laptops at Rs 999 while 1+2 years warranty extension is available at Rs 2,499. In addition, Asus is also offering savings up to Rs 5,809 on Microsoft Office Home & Student 2016 on select laptops.

Other offers available during Back to School offer include 1TB Western Digital Hard Disk drive for Rs 2,499 on purchase of all-in-one or VivoBook or Eeebook series of notebooks. The same 1TB HDD from Western Digital for just Rs 1,999 on purchase of a VivoBook S while on purchase of a Zenbook, the hard disk drive gets discounted further to Rs 1,599. If you a gamer and purchase a ROG gaming laptop then the 1TB WDD Hard Disk Drive is being discounted to Rs 1,599 and customers get a customized ROG T-Shirt with ROG or TUF or ROG DT laptops.

Watch: Vivo APEX First Look

For financing and EMI offers, Asus has partnered with Bajaj Finserv and HDB Financial Services. Customers will get zero-interest EMI offers grouped 9 by 3, 12 by 4 and 8 by 2 options. It means that customers will have to pay the cost opf 3, 4 or 2 EMIs as down payment and can then distribute rest of the cost among 9, 12 or 8 EMIs respectively.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2019 3:36 PM IST

