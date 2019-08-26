comscore Asus Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest offers and deal details
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Asus offering impressive discounts on its smartphones during Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest
News

Asus offering impressive discounts on its smartphones during Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest

Deals

Similar to past Month-End Mobile Fests, Flipkart is holding the sale event in the final week of the month. As per Flipkart, the sale started on August 26th, 2019 and will go on for six days till August 31st.

  • Published: August 26, 2019 10:08 AM IST
Asus 6Z Review (11)

Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus has announced that it will offer discounts on its smartphones during the ongoing Month-End Mobiles Fest. Similar to past Month-End Mobile Fests, Flipkart is holding the sale event in the final week of the month. As per Flipkart, the sale started on August 26th, 2019 and will go on for six days till August 31st. Asus sent us an overview of all the offers that will be available on Asus devices during the sale.

Asus Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest details

As per the details, Asus is offering both additional discounts for exchange offers as well as flat discounts. According to the information, interested Asus 6Z buyers will get an additional Rs 3,000 if they exchange their current smartphone. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options with the help of Bajaj Finserv and select credit and debit cards. These offers will range between three and six months. Beyond this, things move in the flat discount territory for almost all the smartphones. To begin things, we Rs 5,000 back on the purchase of Asus ZenFone 5Z. This also means a new ZenFone 5Z with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for just Rs 23,999.

Asus Zenfone 6 update rolling out with latest Android security patch and more

Also Read

Asus Zenfone 6 update rolling out with latest Android security patch and more

In other offers, Asus is also offering flat Rs 500 off on its Zenfone Max Pro M1, Max M2, and Max M1. After the discount, ZenFone Max Pro M1 with 3GB and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 7,499. The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 8,499. Max M1 is at Rs 6,499 and Max M2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is at Rs 7,499 during the Asus Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest. Flipkart is also offering other devices as part of the sale event.

Asus 6Z, 5Z, and more specifications

Features Asus Zenfone 5Z Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Asus 6Z
Price 29999 10999 31999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core 64-bit Processor Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android Oreo with New Asus ZenUI 5 ZenUI 5 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Android 9 Pie
Display Super IPS Display-6.2-inches, 19:9 aspect ratio-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels) 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1080x2160pixels  6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 256GB Storage + 8GB RAM 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP dual Camera Dual Cameras – 13MP + 5MP 48PM + 13MP
Front Camera 8 MP with F2.0 aperture 8MP with LED flash 48PM + 13MP
Battery 3300 mAh battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 26, 2019 10:08 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

Editor's Pick

Asus Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest offers, deals
Deals
Asus Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest offers, deals
Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27

News

Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27

Motorola Moto E6 Plus leaked live images show dual rear cameras, notched display

News

Motorola Moto E6 Plus leaked live images show dual rear cameras, notched display

Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India

News

Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India

Redmi Note 8 official images surface online

News

Redmi Note 8 official images surface online

Most Popular

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

RedmiBook 14 launch set for August 29; to offer 10th Gen Intel processor

Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27

Motorola Moto E6 Plus leaked live images show dual rear cameras, notched display

Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India

Redmi Note 8 official images surface online

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest offers, deals

Deals

Asus Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest offers, deals
Motorola One Action vs Realme 5 Pro vs HTC Wildfire X: Compared

News

Motorola One Action vs Realme 5 Pro vs HTC Wildfire X: Compared
Flipkart TV Days Sale: Check out top deals on smart TVs

Deals

Flipkart TV Days Sale: Check out top deals on smart TVs
Motorola One Action with 21:9 display launched in India

News

Motorola One Action with 21:9 display launched in India
Realme 3i goes on open sale in India

News

Realme 3i goes on open sale in India

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30 समेत इन सभी स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे बेहतरीन डिस्काउंट

OnePlus smart TV में होगी 3GB RAM और MediaTek MT5670 प्रोसेसर

Airtel Xstream Box vs Jio Set Top Box : जानें कौन है ज्यादा दमदार

Xiaomi 29 अगस्त को लॉन्च करेगा ये 5 प्रॉडक्ट, Redmi Note 8 में होगा 48MP quad rear camera और Snapdragon 665

Huawei 6 सितंबर को kirin 990 को लॉन्च करेगी

News

RedmiBook 14 launch set for August 29; to offer 10th Gen Intel processor
News
RedmiBook 14 launch set for August 29; to offer 10th Gen Intel processor
Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27

News

Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27
Motorola Moto E6 Plus leaked live images show dual rear cameras, notched display

News

Motorola Moto E6 Plus leaked live images show dual rear cameras, notched display
Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India

News

Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India
Redmi Note 8 official images surface online

News

Redmi Note 8 official images surface online