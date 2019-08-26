Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus has announced that it will offer discounts on its smartphones during the ongoing Month-End Mobiles Fest. Similar to past Month-End Mobile Fests, Flipkart is holding the sale event in the final week of the month. As per Flipkart, the sale started on August 26th, 2019 and will go on for six days till August 31st. Asus sent us an overview of all the offers that will be available on Asus devices during the sale.

Asus Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest details

As per the details, Asus is offering both additional discounts for exchange offers as well as flat discounts. According to the information, interested Asus 6Z buyers will get an additional Rs 3,000 if they exchange their current smartphone. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options with the help of Bajaj Finserv and select credit and debit cards. These offers will range between three and six months. Beyond this, things move in the flat discount territory for almost all the smartphones. To begin things, we Rs 5,000 back on the purchase of Asus ZenFone 5Z. This also means a new ZenFone 5Z with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for just Rs 23,999.

In other offers, Asus is also offering flat Rs 500 off on its Zenfone Max Pro M1, Max M2, and Max M1. After the discount, ZenFone Max Pro M1 with 3GB and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 7,499. The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 8,499. Max M1 is at Rs 6,499 and Max M2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is at Rs 7,499 during the Asus Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest. Flipkart is also offering other devices as part of the sale event.

Asus 6Z, 5Z, and more specifications

Features Asus Zenfone 5Z Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Asus 6Z Price 29999 10999 31999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core 64-bit Processor Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android Oreo with New Asus ZenUI 5 ZenUI 5 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Android 9 Pie Display Super IPS Display-6.2-inches, 19:9 aspect ratio-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels) 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1080x2160pixels 6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 256GB Storage + 8GB RAM 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP dual Camera Dual Cameras – 13MP + 5MP 48PM + 13MP Front Camera 8 MP with F2.0 aperture 8MP with LED flash 48PM + 13MP Battery 3300 mAh battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh