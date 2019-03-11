Asus OMG Days sale on Flipkart: Discounts on Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max Pro M1, Zenfone Max Pro M2 and others

Asus has announced another edition of its OMG Days sale on Flipkart. The sale is being held from March 11 to March 14, and customers will be get discounts on smartphones like the Asus Zenfone 5Z, Asus Zenfone Lite L1, Zenfone Max M1, Zenfone Max Pro M1, Zenfone Max Pro M2 and the Zenfone Max M2. As part of its four day sale, Asus is offering discount on the entire range of its Zenfone series and customers can also avail Flipkart’s complete mobile protection plan that also covers theft at discounted price. Here is a look at the top deals.

Asus Zenfone 5Z starting at Rs 21,999

The Zenfone 5Z is the flagship smartphone from Asus right now and during the OMG Days sale, the smartphone is available with flat Rs 3,000 off on all the variants. Those buying the smartphone can buy the complete mobile protection plan at only Rs 399. In terms of price, the Zenfone 5Z with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999 while the 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 24,999. The variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 28,999. There is no cost EMI option for three or six months from Bajaj Finserv, Credit and Debit card from all banks.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 starting at Rs 9,999

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 remains one of the cheapest smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. The base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999 while the variant with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. The smartphone is available with complete mobile protection plan priced at Rs 99 and there is also no cost EMI option for three or six months.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 starting at Rs 7,999

Asus has discounted the Zenfone Max Pro M1 multiple times and during OMG Days sale, the smartphone will be available at a starting price of Rs 7,999. The smartphone is getting discounted by Rs 500, which makes great value for a device powered by Snapdragon 636 and runs Android 9 Pie. The 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage is priced at Rs 7,999 while the 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants with 64GB storage are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 buyers can get Flipkart’s complete mobile protection plan worth Rs 799 for Rs 99.

Other deals to look at

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 is getting Rs 1,000 discount and will be available for Rs 4,999 during the sale. Flipkart is also selling the Zenfone Max M1 for Rs 6,999 after a discount of Rs 500. The Zenfone Max M2 with 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 8,499 while the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 10,499. All the three models are available with Flipkart’s complete mobile protection plan at Rs 99 during the sale.