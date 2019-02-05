comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Asus OMG Days sale starts tonight on Flipkart: Here are the deals and more
News

Asus OMG Days sale starts tonight on Flipkart: Here are the deals and more

Deals

Additionally, as part of daily offers, Asus will reveal exciting deals everyday.

  • Published: February 5, 2019 9:18 AM IST
asus-omg-days-sale

Asus will kick start its OMG! Days on Flipkart tonight at 12:00AM. The company is celebrating sales milestone of more than two million units in 2018. The offers will be provided on various Asus smartphones from February 6 to February 9. Asus during the announcement revealed few deals and discount offers that consumers can expect during the Asus OMG! Days on Flipkart. Additionally, as part of daily offers, Asus will reveal exciting deals everyday. To start with, deals on Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 have already been teased on the e-commerce platform. There will also be discounts on ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2. Take a look at the deals from Asus and Flipkart here:

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 at Rs 4,999

During the OMG! Days, Asus is offering the Zenfone Lite L1 for Rs 4,999. The smartphone is being discounted by Rs 2,000 and the price is same as the one offered during previous sales on Flipkart. In terms of hardware, the Zenfone Lite L1 is the competitor to Xiaomi Redmi 6A. It features a 5.5-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 425 chipset, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. It offers a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. There is no fingerprint sensor but it runs Android Oreo (Go edition), which promises timely software updated.The Zenfone Lite L1 is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and will be available only in gold color variant.

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 starting at Rs 8,499

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, which was launched as a Flipkart exclusive smartphone last year, will be available at a starting price of Rs 8,499 during the four days sale. This is the lowest price yet on the smartphone and this price comes after it received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 and sold for Rs 9,999. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 is getting Rs 1,500 discount and will be available at a starting price of Rs 8,499 for the 3GB RAM variant, Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 12,999 for thr 6GB RAM variant. There is also no cost EMI for a period of three and six months during the sale.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: Taking the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro head-on

Also Read

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: Taking the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro head-on

In terms of specifications, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, 3GB or 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. The 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants feature dual rear camera setup comprising of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors while the 6GB RAM variant gets a combination of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel setup. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter on the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants while the 6GB RAM variant gets a 16-megapixel camera. It runs Android Oreo and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Watch Video: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

Other deals on Asus smartphones

Flipkart has only revealed the deals on Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 so far. However, Asus plans to offer discounted price on the Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2 and the Zenfone 5Z as well. During Asus Days held earlier, Flipkart offered the Zenfone 5Z at a starting price of Rs 24,999 and it is expected to get similar discount during OMG! Days as well.

The Zenfone 5Z features a 6.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3,300mAh battery. It features dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

You Might be Interested

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

2.67

10999

Android Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras - 13MP + 5MP
Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus Zenfone 5Z

29999

Android Oreo with New Asus ZenUI 5
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core 64-bit Processor
12MP + 8MP dual Camera
Asus ZenFone Lite L1

Asus ZenFone Lite L1

5999

Android 8 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC
13MP
Asus Zenfone Max M2

Asus Zenfone Max M2

9999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 632 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

12999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Dual - 12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: February 5, 2019 9:18 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Asus OMG Days sale starts tonight on Flipkart: Here are the deals and more
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart Super Value Week: Deals and discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus and other smartphones
thumb-img
News
Realme U1 now available offline in 2,500 stores across 30 cities with some launch offers

Sponsored

Most Popular

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 to go on sale today on Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy S10+ spotted on Geekbench again with Exynos 9820 SoC

Vivo V15 Pro leaks with a red and black gradient design

Coolpad Cool 3 set to launch on February 5 in India

Facebook's plan to merge messaging platforms raises privacy concerns

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus OMG Days sale starts tonight on Flipkart: Here are the deals and more

Deals

Asus OMG Days sale starts tonight on Flipkart: Here are the deals and more
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets Android Pie beta program in India

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets Android Pie beta program in India
Asus OMG! Days: Top deals to know

Deals

Asus OMG! Days: Top deals to know
Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review
Samsung could flaunt an innovative foldable gaming smartphone, new patent hints

News

Samsung could flaunt an innovative foldable gaming smartphone, new patent hints

हिंदी समाचार

आसुस OMG! Days सेल आज रात 12 बजे से होगी शुरू, जानें सभी ऑफर्स और डील्स

वीवो V15 Pro की लाइव फोटो हुई लीक, रेड और ब्लैक ग्रेडिएंट डिजाइन के साथ ट्रिपल कैमरा से होगा लैस

Coolpad Cool 3 आज होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या हो सकते हैं खास फीचर्स

सैमसंग Galaxy S10+ गीकबेंच पर Exynos 9820 SoC के साथ हुआ स्पॉट, ये होंगे फीचर्स

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 आज पहली बार होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें सभी ऑफर्स और कीमत

News

Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 to go on sale today on Amazon India
News
Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 to go on sale today on Amazon India
Samsung Galaxy S10+ spotted on Geekbench again with Exynos 9820 SoC

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ spotted on Geekbench again with Exynos 9820 SoC
Vivo V15 Pro leaks with a red and black gradient design

News

Vivo V15 Pro leaks with a red and black gradient design
Coolpad Cool 3 set to launch on February 5 in India

News

Coolpad Cool 3 set to launch on February 5 in India
Facebook's plan to merge messaging platforms raises privacy concerns

News

Facebook's plan to merge messaging platforms raises privacy concerns