Asus OMG Days sale last day: Flipkart offers discounts on Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max Pro M1 and more

The Asus OMG Days sale had kicked off on April 15, and today is the last day of the sale on Flipkart. You can still avail offers on Zenfones, including the Zenfone 5z, Zenfone Max Pro M1, and more. Besides the discounts, buyers will also be able to avail of no cost EMI options on Bajaj Finserv cards as well as other Credit and Debit card from other banks. Here’s a look at the top deals.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus‘ flagship device, which is Asus Zenfone 5Z, is also on the sale. As mentioned above, you can get Rs 3,000 flat discount on this handset during the Flipkart sale. As for the pricing, the 6GB RAM/64GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999, the 6GB RAM/128GB storage will cost you 24,999 and the top-end 8GB RAM/256GB storage version is selling at Rs 28,999. Coming to the specifications, the Asus Zenfone 5Z offers a 6.2-inch full HD+ Super IPS display running at a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixel. At its core is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC. Armed with a 3,300mAh battery and support for fast charging.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

Asus Zenfone Lite L1

The Asus Zenfone Lite L1 is on the sale and can be purchased for Rs 4,999. The entry-level device was earlier selling for Rs 5,999. For the price, you can get a standard 5.5-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 425 chipset, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. It also packs a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is kept alive by a small 3,000mAh battery and comes in a gold color variant.

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 is available for purchase at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant, Rs 9,999 for 4GB/64GB model and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage configuration. As for the specifications, the handset offers a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display and a Snapdragon 636 SoC. It also packs a dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies. It is fueled by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 can be purchased for at an attractive price of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB variant, Rs 11,999 for the 4GB configuration and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB model. The budget device offers a big 6.26-inch notched display running at full HD+ resolution. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC. It is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

The Zenfone Max M2 is also on the sale with a starting price of Rs 7,999 for the base 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. Customers can also get the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant for Rs 8,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.26-inch display and a 4,000mAh battery. It packs a dual rear camera setup on the rear side and a single camera on the front. It is powered by a 14nm Snapdragon 632 chipset under the hood.