In just a few days of the ROG Phone 5 release in India, Asus drops the price of the ROG Phone 3 launched in the country last year. This is a temporary price cut for the Flipkart’s Electronics Sale, which begins today on March 16 and continue until March 20, 23:59 hours. Also Read - New Asus ROG Strix and Strix Scar gaming laptops with Ryzen 5000 series launched in India

Asus has announced to offer a flat Rs 5,000 off on 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and flat Rs 4,000 off on 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant during Flipkart’s Electronics sale. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is also offering an instant discount up to Rs 1,000 on purchase HDFC Credit Bank & Credit Card Card EMI transactions. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 vs ROG Phone 3: Which gaming phone should you buy?

Check new prices of ROG Phone 3

ROG Phone 3 Variants Price in India Electronics Sale day discount Sale Price Sale Price post complete Instant discount on HDFC Credit Bank & Credit Card Card EMI Transactions 8GB RAM|128GB storage Rs 46,999 Rs 5000 Rs 41,999 Rs 40,999 12GB RAM|128GB storage Rs 49,999 Rs 4000 Rs 45,999 Rs 44,999

The ROG Phone 3 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is originally priced at Rs 46,999 in India. After the price cut, the phone is available at Rs 40,999. The original price of the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model is set at Rs 49,999. During the Flipkart sale, the variant is available for a price of Rs 44,999. As revealed earlier, this is a temporary price cut and is effective until March 20. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 8 series specifications leak: No flip camera anymore but Snapdragon 888 hinted

ROG Phone 3: Top specifications

-The ROG Phone 3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 5G mobile platform paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

– The gaming smartphone comes packed with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

– In terms of camera, the phone includes a primary 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 13-megapixel image sensor and a 5megapixel sensor at the back. On the front, the phone includes a 24-megapixel sensor for selfies.

– The smartphone comes packed with a 6000mAh battery paired with fast charging support.