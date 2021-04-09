comscore ASUS ROG Phone 5 first sale in India on April 15: Price, offers and more
ASUS ROG Phone 5 to go on its first sale in India on April 15: Price, offers and more

ASUS ROG Phone 5 is the latest gaming smartphone with a 144Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, and more highlights.

ASUS recently launched the ROG Phone 5, its next-gen gaming smartphone in India. The device is now set to go on its first sale in the country on April 15. Also Read - ASUS ROG Phone 5 Review: A gaming phone that's ahead of its time

The main highlights of the device include a 144Hz display, the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, and more. Here’s a look at the sale details. Also Read - Top smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: Mi 11 Ultra, Mi Mix Fold and more

ROG Phone 5 price, availability, offers

The ROG Phone 5 will be available to buy in India, starting April 15 at 12 pm. The sale will take place exclusively via Flipkart. Also Read - Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Review: Beast with a hot head

The device comes in two RAM/Storage variants, both of which will be available to buy via the sale. The 8GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 49,999 and the 12GB/256GB version is priced at Rs 57,999.

The smartphone gets two more variants: the ROG Phone 5 Pro with 16GB of RAM and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate with 18GB of RAM. However, there’s no word on when these variants will be up for grabs in the country.

ROG Phone 5 features, specs

As a reminder, the ROG Phone 5, which launched last month, comes with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz high refresh rate. The screen also supports up to 1,200 nits of brightness and is layered to Corning Gorilla Victus. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The device comes with GameCool 5 for better thermal management, AirTriggers 5 with multi-input motion gestures for better gameplay, dual front-firing speakers, quad-mic noise-cancelling array, and more.

Camera-wise, there are three rear cameras: a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands at 24-megapixel. The phone is backed by a dual-cell 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging and runs Android 11 with ROG UI and Zen UI on top.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 comes with an RGB light in the logo at the back.

  • Published Date: April 9, 2021 11:11 AM IST

